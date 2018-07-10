Premier League - Wolverhampton : Nuno Espírito Santo prolonge

10 juillet 2018, 12:45 UTC
Nuno Espírito Santo, le manager portugais de Wolverhampton, a prolongé son contrat jusqu'en juin 2021. Un deal officialisé ce mardi.

En poste depuis mai 2017, Nuno Espírito Santo (44 ans) prolonge l’aventure comme manager de Wolverhampton. Le technicien portugais (ex-Rio Ave, Valence et FC Porto) a paraphé un nouveau bail courant jusqu’en juin 2021 avec l’écurie anglaise.

