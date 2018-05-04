Premier League - Joueur d'avril : Zaha et Aubameyang nominés

Après Mohamed Salah, élu en mars, deux africains sont en lice pour le titre du meilleur joueur d’avril en Premier League. Ces deux joueurs sont Wilfried Zaha et Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

L’attaquant de Crystal Palace a marqué huit buts en 27 matchs cette saison tandis qu’Aubameyang, arrivé en janvier à Arsenal, en a planté 6 buts en 10 rencontres.

Les autres nominés pour le titre sont Paul Pogba, Christian Eriksen, Jake Livermore, Jordan Pickford et Raheem Sterling.

Aubameyang has been nominated for PL Player of the Month for April along with Sterling, Pogba, Eriksen, Livermore, Pickford, and Zaha. pic.twitter.com/BakmcxTWtu

— Arsenal TSN (@ArsenalTSN) May 1, 2018