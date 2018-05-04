Premier League - Joueur d'avril : Zaha et Aubameyang nominés

Auteur: A M
04 mai 2018, 17:25 UTC
Soyez le premier à réagir
Soyez le premier à réagir
Wilfried Zaha - Côte d'Ivoire
Wilfried Zaha - Crystal Palace Copyright -Twitter officiel de Crystal Palace @CPFC

Après Mohamed Salah, élu en mars, deux africains sont en lice pour le titre du meilleur joueur d’avril en Premier League. Ces deux joueurs sont Wilfried Zaha et Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

L’attaquant de Crystal Palace a marqué huit buts en 27 matchs cette saison tandis qu’Aubameyang, arrivé en janvier à Arsenal, en a planté 6 buts en 10 rencontres.

Les autres nominés pour le titre sont Paul Pogba, Christian Eriksen, Jake Livermore, Jordan Pickford et Raheem Sterling.

Voir aussi