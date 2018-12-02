Retour

Milan - Gattuso : "Bakayoko ressemble à Desailly" (vidéo)

Auteur: A. Jomni
02 décembre 2018, 16:36 UTC
Tiémoué Bakayoko - Milan AC Copyright -AFP
Gennaro Gattuso est sous le charme des dernières prestations du milieu de terrain franco-ivoirien, Tiémoué Bakayoko. En effet, et à l’issue de la victoire face à Parme ce dimanche (2-1), l’entraineur du Milan AC a couvert de louanges l’originaire d'Abidjan.

A lire aussi >> Mercato: Ibrahimovic au Milan AC, ça brûle !

Voir aussi

Milan - Gattuso : "Bakayoko ressemble à Desailly" (vidéo)

Auteur: A. Jomni
02 décembre 2018, 16:36 UTC
Tiémoué Bakayoko - Milan AC Copyright -AFP
Gennaro Gattuso est sous le charme des dernières prestations du milieu de terrain franco-ivoirien, Tiémoué Bakayoko. En effet, et à l’issue de la victoire face à Parme ce dimanche (2-1), l’entraineur du Milan AC a couvert de louanges l’originaire d'Abidjan.

A lire aussi >> Mercato: Ibrahimovic au Milan AC, ça brûle !

Voir aussi

Coupe de la CAF : suivez la finale Vita Club - Raja Casablanca en direct

Auteur: A. Jomni
02 décembre 2018, 18:27 UTC
AS Vita Club Copyright -OFC
Suivez en direct commenté sur notre portail la finale retour de la Coupe de la CAF qui mettra aux prises ce dimanche les Congolais de Vita Club et les Marocains du Raja Casablanca. Le coup d’envoi est prévu à 19h00 GMT. A lire aussi >> Le résumé complet de la finale aller (3-0)

Rabiot, Isaac Success, Ramsey… toutes les infos mercato du 2 décembre

Auteur: A. Jomni
02 décembre 2018, 18:01 UTC
A. Rabiot - I. Success - A.Ramsey Copyright -OFC
Adrien Rabiot aurait bel et bien décidé de poursuivre sa carrière sous les couleurs du Barça, l’attaquant international nigérian Isaac Success prolonge l’aventure avec Watford, le Real Madrid se pencherait de près sur le cas du milieu de terrain d'Arsenal Aaron Ramsey... Voici notre bulletin mercato du jour:

PSG : Adrien Rabiot aurait déjà un accord avec le Barça !

Libre en juin prochain, le milieu de terrain parisien, Adrien Rabiot (23 ans), aurait décidé de poursuivre sa carrière sous les couleurs du FC Barcelone, où évoluent notamment ses compatriotes Samuel Umtiti et Clément Lenglet. Et ceci malgré le récent démenti du principal intéressé auprès de nos confrères de Canal+. Courtisé par une flopée de formations européennes, dont la Vieille Dame de Massimiliano Allegri (qui serait aussi sur la piste du Lyonnais Tanguy Ndombele), le natif de Saint-Maurice aurait bel et bien décidé de répondre favorablement aux avances des Blaugrana de Lionel Messi, qui pourraient essayer de faire coup double avec le grand retour du Brésilien Neymar. A en croire nos confrères italiens, le Tricolore aurait donné son feu vert pour un salaire annuel de treize millions d’euros en Catalogne (hors prime à la signature).

Le feuilleton Aaron Ramsey relancé par le Real Madrid

Sous contrat jusqu’en juin prochain avec Arsenal, qui avait versé un peu plus de six millions d’euros pour le recruter lors de l’été 2008, le milieu de terrain international gallois Aaron Ramsey (27 ans) aurait décidément la cote sur le marché des transferts. Annoncé un peu partout en Europe (Juventus Turin, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Everton…), l’ancien joueur de Cardiff City aurait notamment une touche en Liga. Selon les informations du Sunday Mirror, le Real Madrid se pencherait de près sur le cas du numéro 8 des Gunners, auteur de quatre passes décisives en Premier League. A en croire nos confrères anglais, les Merengue pourraient essayer de le récupérer dès le Mercato d’hiver.

Watford: Isaac Success signe un nouveau bail de longue durée

Apparu à treize reprises cette saison en Premier League, l’attaquant international nigérian Isaac Success (22 ans) prolonge l’aventure avec Watford. Prêté la saison passée à Malaga, l’ancien joueur de Grenade, qui est aussi passé par l’Udinese, a paraphé un nouveau bail courant jusqu’en juin 2023 avec les Hornets.

Krzysztof Piatek (Genoa), Naples prépare une nouvelle offensive

Auteur de dix buts cette saison en Serie A, l’avant-centre international polonais Krzysztof Piatek (23 ans) resterait plus que jamais dans le viseur de Naples. Après avoir transmis une première offre jugée insuffisante par le Genoa, le club du président Aurelio De Laurentiis aurait prévu de revenir à la charge pour essayer de récupérer l’ancien joueur du Cracovia, dont le contrat expire en juin 2022. Selon les informations de Rai Sport, l’écurie entraînée par Carlo Ancelotti serait partie pour effectuer une nouvelle tentative dès le Mercato d’hiver. Recruté l’été dernier pour 4,5 M€, le natif de Dzierżoniów pourrait tout de même terminer la saison chez les Rossoblu sous la forme d’un prêt. Malgré la présence de Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne et Arkadiusz Milik, les Napolitains pourraient casser leur tirelire pour arracher la signature du protégé d'Ivan Juric en cours de saison.

Leonardo Jardim arrive en Arabie saoudite

Après avoir attendu le coup de fil d’une grosse écurie européenne, Leonardo Jardim va finalement reprendre du service en Arabie saoudite. Sans club depuis son départ de Monaco, le technicien portugais est arrivé ce dimanche à Riyad afin de finaliser les derniers détails de son engagement avec Al-Nasr, où évoluent notamment Brad Jones, Bruno Uvini, Nordin Amrabat, Ahmed Musa et Giuliano. Suite à plusieurs semaines de négociations, l’ancien coach du Sporting Portugal a fini par donner son feu vert au directeur sportif Helder Cristovao. Il s’agit d’un bail de courte durée, avec un salaire estimé à… douze millions d’euros net par an. Arrivé avec le jet privé du président de l’actuel deuxième du championnat saoudien, le natif de Barcelona a aussi été approché par la Chinese Super League (Dalian Yifang), mais sa carrière va se poursuivre sur le banc des Jaune et Bleu.

Deux ans de plus pour Rony Lopes (Monaco)

Auteur: A. Jomni
02 décembre 2018, 16:40 UTC
Rony Lopes, le milieu de terrain offensif de Monaco, a rempilé. Le Portugais a paraphé un nouveau bail courant jusqu'en juin 2022 avec le club de la Principauté.
Sous contrat jusqu’en juin 2020 avec Monaco, le milieu de terrain offensif international portugais Rony Lopes (22 ans) prolonge l’aventure. Ecarté des terrains depuis de longues semaines, l’ancien joueur de Lille, qui est aussi passé par le Benfica Lisbonne et Manchester City, a rempilé pour deux saisons avec le club de la Principauté. « Je suis très heureux ici, à Monaco, a indique le natif de Belém dans un communiqué publié ce dimanche. Je veux remercier les dirigeants, le staff, mes coéquipiers et les supporters pour toute la confiance et le soutien. La saison dernière a changé beaucoup de choses pour moi. Il faut continuer sur cette voie pour aller chercher encore plus. En attendant, je travaille pour vite retrouver les terrains et pouvoir aider mes coéquipiers. »

Vasilyev : « Une marque de confiance et d’attachement réciproques »


Malgré la période délicate des hommes de Thierry Henry, qui pointent aujourd’hui à la dix-neuvième place du classement, Rony Lopes a été convaincu par le discours de sa direction. « Avec le temps et beaucoup de travail, Rony est devenu un joueur important pour l’équipe et un exemple pour nos jeunes joueurs, indique, de son côté, le vice-président Vadim Vasilyev au sujet d’un élément qui n’a plus foulé les pelouses de l’élite depuis la première journée (victoire 3-1 à Nantes). Cette prolongation est une marque de confiance et d’attachement réciproques. Nous espérons que Rony pourra très vite être de retour dans le groupe pour aider de nouveau l’équipe. » Le plus tôt sera le mieux pour une équipe monégasque qui n'a plus de temps à perdre dans la course au maintien.

Arsenal: Auteur d'un doublé, Aubameyang illumine le derby face à Tottenham (4-2) !

Auteur: A. Jomni
02 décembre 2018, 16:32 UTC
Pour cette 14e journée de Premier League, Arsenal recevait Tottenham à l'Emirates Stadium pour le North London Derby, 183e du nom. Après une rencontre complètement folle, ce sont les Gunners qui se sont imposés 4 buts à 2 grâce notamment à un magnifique doublé signé le « serial-buteur » gabonais, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Malgré une ouverture du score sur penalty de Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (10eme), Arsenal n’a pas à la fête lors de la première période du choc de dimanche après-midi face à Tottenham. Avec des réalisations d’Eric Dier (30eme) et Harry Kane (34eme sp), qui a été bien aidé par M.Dean, les Spurs sont repassés avant le retour des vestiaires, et il a fallu une seconde mi-temps de haut niveau pour que les Gunners remportent ce derby. Invaincus depuis les deux premières journées de Premier League, les hommes d’Unai Emery ont su hausser leur niveau de jeu après la pause, un nouveau but de « PEA » (56eme) étant suivi de « pions » d’Alexandre Lacazette (75eme) et Lucas Torreira (77eme).

Arsenal s'empare de la 4eme place

Alors que le Belge Jan Vertonghen (85eme) a été expulsé en fin de match, les coéquipiers d’Hugo Lloris ne reviendront pas, et Arsenal a livré une performance de premier plan lors de cette affiche de la 14eme journée. Les spectateurs de l’Emirates ont dû se régaler avec l’engagement mis par les différents acteurs de la partie (sauf l’arbitre…). Avec cette victoire, les Gunners piquent la 4eme place du classement aux Spurs, avec une longueur de retard sur Chelsea (qui a disposé de Fulham, 2-0).

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣| 🔴 NORTH LONDON IS RED 🔴 |＿＿＿＿＿＿＿________________| \ (•◡•) / \ ❤️ / --- | |

AND NEVER, EVER FORGET IT! 😎 pic.twitter.com/E8KeROIHwU — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 2 décembre 2018

Premier League (J14) : Les Reds peuvent remercier Divock Origi

Auteur: A. Jomni
02 décembre 2018, 16:30 UTC
Sur la dernière action du derby de la Mersey, Liverpool a arraché la victoire grâce à Divock Origi.
En une action, Divock Origi a sans doute changé de statut auprès des supporters de Liverpool. Le 232eme derby de la Mersey a conservé tout son suspense jusqu’à la dernière seconde alors que le match a été globalement fermé et où les attaquants des deux équipes ont cruellement manqué de réussite. Pas totalement remis du coup sur la tête reçu au Parc des Princes mercredi soir en Ligue des Champions, les Reds ont attendu près d’un quart d’heure avant de s’offrir une première occasion avec Sadio Mané qui a manqué le cadre dans un duel face à Jordan Pickford. La réponse des Toffees n’a pas tardé avec Richarlison qui a enrhumé la défense de Liverpool avant d’être repris par Virgil Van Dijk. En petite forme face au PSG, Roberto Firmino n’a pas donné des gages de confiance avec un manque criant d’allant et plusieurs occasions franches manquées.

Les Toffees pourront maudire Alisson


Le grand moment du premier acte de la rencontre a vu Alisson sauver in extremis les Reds. Sur un centre venu de l’aile gauche et Bernard, Walcott a remis astucieusement de la tête vers André Gomes mais ce dernier voit sa reprise à bout portant sortie d’un réflexe par Alisson avant que ce dernier ne soit suppléé par Trent Alexander-Arnold. Son homologue d’Everton, Jordan Pickford, s’est lui-aussi fait remarquer en déviant une frappe puissante de Xherdan Shaqiri, de retour dans le onze de départ de Liverpool pour cette rencontre. Sans grande surprise, c’est sur un score nul et vierge que l’arbitre a renvoyé les deux équipes aux vestiaires. D’entrée, Mohamed Salah est sorti de sa torpeur avec une frappe croisée enroulée du gauche qui manque de peu la cible avant que Sadio Mané ne manque deux occasions franches avant l’heure de jeu.

Les Reds pourront louer Origi


A 20 minutes du terme de la rencontre, Jürgen Klopp a décidé de lancer ses forces vives avec Naby Keita, Daniel Sturridge puis Divock Origi pour remplacer Xherdan Shaqiri, Mohamed Salah et Roberto Firmino. Un choix qui n’a pas été probant dans le jeu car Liverpool s’est montré en panne dans la construction et, parfois, dans la relance, ce qui a eu le don d’énerver le public d’Anfield avec des sifflets qui sont descendus des travées. Après avoir vu Seamus Coleman priver d’une occasion sur un centre d’Origi, le Belge a touché du bois sur une déviation de Van Dijk sur corner. Plus d’un an après son dernier match de Premier League, l’ancien Lillois s’est mué en sauveur des Reds quand, après six minutes de temps additionnel et sur un dernier ballon mis dans la boîte, il a bien suivi une frappe de dépit de Van Dijk qui a piégé Pickford. Après avoir rebondi sur la barre, le ballon a été poussé dans la cage vide par l’attaquant de Liverpool qui, in extremis, a offert trois points précieux à son club. Au lendemain de la victoire de Manchester City face à Bournemouth, ce succès permet à Liverpool de rester à deux points des Citizens au classement.
3e4c85afea3c2898f611fc34b4dda051<<<<<
En poursuivant votre navigation sur ce site, sans modifier le paramétrage de vos cookies, vous acceptez l’utilisation de cookies nous permettant de réaliser des statistiques de visite. En savoir plus.