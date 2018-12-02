Milan - Gattuso : "Bakayoko ressemble à Desailly" (vidéo)

Arsenal s'empare de la 4eme place

40 - Tottenham have lost more points from winning positions in Premier League games against Arsenal than any side have against another in the competition’s history (40). Crumbled. pic.twitter.com/HfMZ4cjWqh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 2 décembre 2018

6 - Spurs have had more red cards against Arsenal than any other opponent in the Premier League. Mist. #ARSTOT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 2 décembre 2018

1 - Lucas Torreira is the fourth Arsenal player to score his first ever Premier League goal for the club in a match against Spurs, after Nicklas Bendtner, Mikael Silvestre and Per Mertesacker. Greats. #ARSTOT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 2 décembre 2018

8 - No player has scored more Premier League North London derby goals than Harry Kane (8, level with Emmanuel Adebayor). Ruthless. pic.twitter.com/AYR6KmJ3J0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 2 décembre 2018

Malgré une ouverture du score sur penalty de Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (10eme), Arsenal n’a pas à la fête lors de la première période du choc de dimanche après-midi face à Tottenham . Avec des réalisations d’Eric Dier (30eme) et Harry Kane (34eme sp), qui a été bien aidé par M.Dean, les Spurs sont repassés avant le retour des vestiaires, et il a fallu une seconde mi-temps de haut niveau pour que les Gunners remportent ce derby., les hommes d’Unai Emery ont su hausser leur niveau de jeu après la pause, un nouveau but de « PEA » (56eme) étant suivi de « pions » d’Alexandre Lacazette (75eme) et Lucas Torreira (77eme).Alors que, les coéquipiers d’Hugo Lloris ne reviendront pas, et Arsenal a livré une performance de premier plan lors de cette affiche de la 14eme journée. Les spectateurs de l’Emirates ont dû se régaler avec l’engagement mis par les différents acteurs de la partie (sauf l’arbitre…). Avec cette victoire, les Gunners piquent la 4eme place du classement aux Spurs, avec une longueur de retard sur Chelsea (qui a disposé de Fulham, 2-0)

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣| 🔴 NORTH LONDON IS RED 🔴 |＿＿＿＿＿＿＿________________| \ (•◡•) / \ ❤️ / --- | |