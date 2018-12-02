Milan - Gattuso : "Bakayoko ressemble à Desailly" (vidéo)
Rai Sport • 📄🤝 • Le FC Barcelone et Adrien Rabiot seraient parvenus à un accord sur un potentiel contrat liant le joueur au club à partir de l'été prochain. 💶 • Le français toucherait 13M€ annuels au Barça. pic.twitter.com/XezaCCsJDc — FC Barcelona 🇫🇷 (@FCBarcelona_FR) 1 décembre 2018
Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey 'contacted by Real Madrid' https://t.co/8YNP04ahZ3 pic.twitter.com/Nf0NhNGLxo— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) 2 décembre 2018
BREAKING: Isaac Success has signed a new five-year contract! #watfordfc pic.twitter.com/I8HRn1ekOp https://t.co/l0jVYghf7e— TFS Watford (@TFS_Watford) 1 décembre 2018
Gazzetta dello Sport - Le profil de Krzysztof Piątek, auteur d'un début de saison de feu, intéresse beaucoup Carlo Ancelotti. Le Napoli s'ajoute à la liste des prétendants qui comporte la Juve et le Bayern. pic.twitter.com/KYtuQFancl— SSC Napoli France (@NapoliCFrance) 12 octobre 2018
[#Transfert🔁] Leonardo Jardim est arrivé en Arabie Saoudite pour s'engager avec Al-Nassr.pic.twitter.com/wWXR5Vq1bZ— Footballogue⭐️⭐️ (@Footballogue) 2 décembre 2018
Rony Lopes prolonge jusqu’en 2022 avec l’AS Monaco ✍
ℹ➡ https://t.co/2asiERIvAm pic.twitter.com/tlA67yT86P
— AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) 2 décembre 2018
40 - Tottenham have lost more points from winning positions in Premier League games against Arsenal than any side have against another in the competition’s history (40). Crumbled. pic.twitter.com/HfMZ4cjWqh— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 2 décembre 2018
6 - Spurs have had more red cards against Arsenal than any other opponent in the Premier League. Mist. #ARSTOT— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 2 décembre 2018
1 - Lucas Torreira is the fourth Arsenal player to score his first ever Premier League goal for the club in a match against Spurs, after Nicklas Bendtner, Mikael Silvestre and Per Mertesacker. Greats. #ARSTOT— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 2 décembre 2018
8 - No player has scored more Premier League North London derby goals than Harry Kane (8, level with Emmanuel Adebayor). Ruthless. pic.twitter.com/AYR6KmJ3J0— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 2 décembre 2018
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣| 🔴 NORTH LONDON IS RED 🔴 |＿＿＿＿＿＿＿________________| \ (•◡•) / \ ❤️ / --- | |AND NEVER, EVER FORGET IT! 😎 pic.twitter.com/E8KeROIHwU — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 2 décembre 2018
Ready, aim, FIRE 💥 #ARSTOT pic.twitter.com/u1w4GFJZ7N— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 2 décembre 2018