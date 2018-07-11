Le milieu de 19 ans du FC Lorient, Mattéo Guendouzi, a officiellement signé pour Arsenal et portera le numéro 29.
Le Paris Saint-Germain a notamment espérait récupérer Guendouzi mais le joueur a choisi de joueur sous Unai Emery avec les Gunners de Londres. Le montant du transfert serait de 9 millions d’euros.
Welcome to Arsenal, @MatteoGuendouzi 👊#GunnerGuendouzi https://t.co/N02Ue3jSyu
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 11 juillet 2018
I am really happy to join the legendary Arsenal Football Club. I wanted to thank you all for the trust you put in me and I’m looking forward to training and playing on the renowned Emirates Stadium with my new team. I’m going to fight for the club and the fans. I want to make history with the Gunners 🙏🏼 I can’t wait to meet you all! • Now I’am a Gunner 🔴⚪️ Je suis très heureux de rejoindre cet incroyable club qu’est Arsenal. Je tenais à remercier toutes les personnes qui ont cru en moi et qui m’ont soutenu depuis le début. Je suis impatient de porter ce maillot, fouler la pelouse de l’Emirate Stadium, ce stade mythique qui fait tant rêver et rencontrer ses magnifiques supporters. Mais tout cela dans l’ultime objectif de travailler pour le succès de mon nouveau club. Pressé de vous rencontrer tous ! • Je suis un Gunner 🔴⚪️ #MG29 #arsenal