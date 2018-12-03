Retour

Los Angeles Galaxy : Zlatan Ibrahimovic dévoile son onze de rêve

Auteur: A M
03 décembre 2018, 10:12 UTC
Ibrahimovic Copyright -AFP
L'attaquant de Los Angeles Galaxy, Zlatan Ibrahimovic a dévoilé son onze de légende ainsi que ses cinq remplaçants. Une équipe zlatanesque où on y trouve des légendes comme Lionel Messi, Pavel Nedved ou Ronaldinho.

On notera la présence des Français Lilian Thuram et Patrick Vieira mais aussi celles de Maxwell, Thiago Silva ou encore Alessandro Nesta.

On retrouve sur le banc Andres Iniesta, Gennaro Gattuso, Clarence Seedorf, Julio Cesar et Fabio Cannavaro. Une équipe qui ne manque pas d’allure...

Coupe de la CAF : la geste classe de Badr Benoun

Auteur: A M
03 décembre 2018, 08:02 UTC
Le capitaine du Raja Casablanca, Badr Benoun, a rendu hommage à son coéquipier, Mohamed Oulhaj, l’ancien capitaine du RCA qui est désormais le plus souvent remplaçant. En recevant le trophée des mains de Ahmad Ahmad, président de la CAF,  Benoun a insisté pour qu’Oulhaj récupère le brassard et brandisse la coupe à sa place. Magnifique geste !

Coupe de la CAF : Juan Carlos Garrido s'offre un record !

Auteur: A M
03 décembre 2018, 07:57 UTC
En remportant la Coupe de la CAF face à Vita Club (3-0, 1-3), l'entraîneur du Raja Casablanca Juan Carlos Garrido, est entré dans l’histoire de la compétition. Selon la CAF, le technicien espagnol est devenu le premier entraîneur à remporter la C2 avec deux clubs différents. Il l'a déjà fait en 2014 avec Al Ahly (1-2, 1-0 contre Séwé Sport).

CAN Féminine 2018 : l'équipe type de la compétition

Auteur: A M
03 décembre 2018, 07:45 UTC
Les Banyana Banyana de l'Afrique du SUd Copyright -@CAF_AWCON
Le Nigéria a soulevé son 11e titre de Coupe d'Afrique des Nations Féminine sur 13 éditions, en battant l’Afrique du Sud (0-0, 4-3 tab) en finale à Accra au Ghana. A l’issue du tournoi, la Confédération africaine de football (CAF) a dévoilé son équipe-type de la compétition. Le Cameroun domine l'équipe typoe avec 4 joueuses tandis que l'Afrique du Sud aligne 3. Malgré son sacre, le Nigeria ne compte que 2 éléments dans ce onze, tandis que le Mali et le Ghana sont également représentés. L'équipe type de la compétition : Gardienne : Tochukwu Olueji (Nigéria) Défenseures : Lebohang Ramalepe (Afrique du Sud), Janine Van Wyk (Afrique du Sud), Onome Ebi (Nigéria), Claudine Meffometou Tcheno (Cameroun) Milieux de terrain : Raissa Feudjio (Cameroun), Marlyse Ngo Ndoumbouk (Cameroun), Elizabeth Addo (Ghana) Attaquantes : Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (Cameroun), Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana (Afrique du Sud), Bassira Touré (Mali) Remplaçantes : Kaylin Swart (Afrique du Sud), Asisat Oshoala (Nigéria), Linda Motlhalo (Afrique du Sud), Geneviève Ngo Mbeleck (Cameroun), Francisa Ordega (Nigéria), Fatoumata Diarra (Mali)

Ligue 1 - Rennes : Ismaïla Sarr auteur d'un magnifique but contre Strasbourg

Auteur: A M
03 décembre 2018, 07:31 UTC
Ismaila Sarr Copyright -AFP
L'attaquant Sénégalais, Ismaïla Sarr a inscrit un très joli but que lui seul connaît le secret. Un magnifique ballon enveloppé qui n'a laissé aucune chance au gardien de Strasbourg (9e minute). Ce cinquième but de la saison pour Sarr a été suivi par un naufrage des Bretons qui ont pris quatre buts, subissant une correction à domicile. Le Stade Rennais n'a pas gagné de matchs depuis trois journées, se contentant de la 14e place du classement de Ligue 1.

Serie A - Inter Milan : un Keita Baldé en feu, insuffisant face à l'AS Rome

Auteur: A M
03 décembre 2018, 07:19 UTC
Keita Baldé Copyright -Via Twitter @InterMilan
L'Inter Milan n'a pas pu mieux faire qu'un nul face à l'AS Rome (2-2) dimanche soir, au terme d'une rencontre riche en rebondissements. Un match qui a été marqué par une réalisation de Keita Baldé. Le Sénégalais a ouvert le score à la 37e minute se rappelant aux bons souvenirs des derbies romains. C'est sa troisième réalisation de la saison, en 13 matchs de Serie A. Le point du match nul ne fait ni les affaires de l'Inter, qui manque l'occasion de mettre la pression sur Naples, ni de la Roma, qui continue son surplace au classement. Les Milanais restent 3es, à égalité de points avec Naples qui jouera lundi soir contre l'Atlanta Bergame, la Roma est elle 7e.
