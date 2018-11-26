Retour

Liverpool : Salah se moquait-il de Ramos avec sa dernière célébration ?

Auteur: A M
26 novembre 2018, 09:49 UTC
Real Madrid : Sergio Ramos se paie encore Jürgen Klopp Copyright -AFP
Les relations ne semblent pas s'arranger entre Mohamed Salah et Sergio Ramos depuis la blessure du premier nommé par le second en finale de la Ligue des Champions entre le Real Madrid et Liverpool en mai dernier (3-1).

En effet, buteur samedi contre Watford en championnat anglais, Salah a imité la célébration de l'international espagnol. Un geste qui a été perçu comme une moquerie à destination du défenseur madrilène.

Pour rappel, Dejan Lovren, grand ami de l'international egyptien à Liverpool, s'est engagé dans une joute verbale sur les réseaux sociaux avec Sergio Ramos.

A lire aussi >> Liverpool - Mohamed Salah : "Je rêve de gagner un titre ici"

Voir aussi

Liverpool : Salah se moquait-il de Ramos avec sa dernière célébration ?

Auteur: A M
26 novembre 2018, 09:49 UTC
Real Madrid : Sergio Ramos se paie encore Jürgen Klopp Copyright -AFP
Les relations ne semblent pas s'arranger entre Mohamed Salah et Sergio Ramos depuis la blessure du premier nommé par le second en finale de la Ligue des Champions entre le Real Madrid et Liverpool en mai dernier (3-1).

En effet, buteur samedi contre Watford en championnat anglais, Salah a imité la célébration de l'international espagnol. Un geste qui a été perçu comme une moquerie à destination du défenseur madrilène.

Pour rappel, Dejan Lovren, grand ami de l'international egyptien à Liverpool, s'est engagé dans une joute verbale sur les réseaux sociaux avec Sergio Ramos.

A lire aussi >> Liverpool - Mohamed Salah : "Je rêve de gagner un titre ici"

Voir aussi

Serie A (13e J) : Gervinho marque son cinquième but avec Parme

Auteur: A M
26 novembre 2018, 08:43 UTC
Gervinho Copyright -AFP
Parme recevait Sassuolo ce dimanche pour le compte de la 13e journée de la Serie A. Une occasion pour l'équipe de glaner des points et se hisser à la sixième place en s'imposant (2-1). De retour en Serie A cet été, Gervinho a inscrit son cinquième but avec beaucoup d'opportunisme, à la sixième minute de la rencontre. Le défenseur portugais Bruno Alves doublait la mise avant la demi-heure de jeu (2-0, 25e). Si l'attaquant sénégalais, Khouma Babacar a réduit le score pour Sassuolo à la 36e minute sur un penalty, il n'a pas pu empêcher la défaite de son équipe.

AS Vita Club : Eddy Ngoyi dénonce une agression !

Auteur: A M
26 novembre 2018, 08:23 UTC
Vita Club
Corrigé par le Raja Casablanca (3-0) dimanche au Maroc pour le compte de la finale aller de la Coupe de la CAF, Vita Club a crié au scandale après le match. En effet, le club congolais a publié une photo de l’attaquant Eddy Ngoyi après le coup de sifflet final où il saigne, dénonçant une agression de la part de l’attaquant marocain Mouhcine Iajour. La CAF va-t-elle prendre des mesures disciplinaires à l'encontre de l'attaquant marocain ?

CAN Féminine 2018 : les dix meilleures joueuses de la phase de groupes

Auteur: A M
26 novembre 2018, 08:22 UTC
Thembi Kgatlana - Afrique du Sud Copyright -@CAF_AWCON
La phase de groupes de la CAN Féminine 2018 s’est achevée samedi soir avec la brillante victoire des Super Falcons du Nigeria, championnes d'Afrique en titre, face au Nzalang Femenina de la Guinée Equatoriale sur le score fleuve de six buts à zéro. A lire aussi >> CAN 2018 : résultats et classements à l'issue de la phase de poules A lire aussi >> CAN 2018 : le classement des buteuses à l'issue de la phase de poules Douze rencontres au total ont été disputées lors de cette première phase de la plus prestigieuse des compétitions africaines féminines à l’issue desquelles dix « Women of the match » (femme du match) ont été désignées par les spécialistes de l’instance dirigeante du football africain CAF. En voici la liste complète :

1) 🇬🇭 Sherifatu Sumaila (Ghana) (1-0 vs Algérie)

2) 🇨🇲 Marlyse Bernadette Ngo (Cameroun) (2-1 vs Mali)

3) 🇿🇦 Thembi Kgatlana (Afrique du Sud) (1-0 vs Nigeria)

4) 🇿🇲 Rachel Kundananji (Zambie) (5-0 vs Guinée Equatoriale)

5) 🇲🇱 Bassira Touré (Mali) (2-1 vs Ghana)

6) 🇨🇲 Gabrielle Onguene (Cameroun) (3-0 vs Algérie)

7) 🇳🇬 Francisca Ordega (Nigeria) (4-0 vs Zambie)

8) 🇨🇲 Raissa Feudjio Tchuanyo (Cameroun) (1-1 vs Ghana)

9) 🇲🇱 Bassira Touré (Mali) (3-2 vs Algérie)

10) 🇳🇬 Asisat Oshola (Nigeria) (6-0 vs Guinée équatoriale)

Retraite Drogba : Essien, Aubameyang, Gomis encensent l’Éléphant

Auteur: A M
26 novembre 2018, 08:10 UTC
Didier Drogba Copyright -Via Twitter @BeinSport
A 40 ans, Didier Drogba a décidé de raccrocher les crampons. Considéré comme l'un des meilleurs joueurs de l'histoire, l'ivoirien a reçu les hommages de plusieurs de ses anciens coéquipiers et rivaux. "Didier,Tu fus une immense source d’inspiration pour grand nombre d’entre nous .Tes qualités de footballeur et humaines ont grandement contribué à la mise en lumière du continent africain. Je te souhaite une après carriere aussi glorieuse que celle sur les terrains", a écrit Bafétimbi Gomis sur Twitter. "Mon frère Drogba, ce fut un plaisir de jouer avec toi. Tu as inspiré beaucoup d’entre nous à persévérer et tu as été un grand ambassadeur du football africain et de Chelsea FC. Merci frère et bonne chance dans ta la suite de ta carrière", a lancé Essien, son ex-coéquipier à Chelsea. "Vous avez inspiré beaucoup de monde et je suis l’un de ceux à qui votre célébration (pour célébrer les buts, ndlr) manquera et je l’utiliserai peut-être pendant parfois. Le meilleur pour vous et merci beaucoup pour tout Grand frère Drogba", a écrit Aubameyang sur Instagram.

Retraite Drogba : Gervinho, Dié, Aurier... les hommages des ivoiriens

Auteur: A M
26 novembre 2018, 08:03 UTC
D Copyright -AFP
Didier Drogba a décidé de mettre fin à sa carrière à 40 ans à l'issue de la finale perdue par Phoenix. L’attaquant ivoirien a eu droit à des vibrants hommages de la part de ses anciens coéquipiers en sélection. "Un leader est celui qui connaît la voie, l’emprunte et la montre. La première photo est le parfait exemple de cette citation ! Merci pour ce que tu as fait et pour ce que tu feras. Joyeuse retraite !", a écrit son ancien compère en attaque des Eléphants, Gervinho. De son côté, Serge Aurier a lancé un message émouvant à son compatriote : "le mot merci n'est pas suffisant pour définir la personne que vous étiez pour moi à l'extérieur et sur le terrain des moments inoubliables, une motivation et une mentalité d un soldat Toujours prêt à s'adapter a la situation bonne ou mauvaise pour rendre les autres meilleurs !! Pour la carrière sans commentaire les chiffres et les trophées Parlerons eux même !! en tout cas Heureux et honoré d’avoir joué avec vous Monsieur DD11 Le Présent T’atend j’ai Hâte".
 
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
 

le mot merci n'est pas suffisant pour définir la personne que vous étiez pour moi à l'extérieur et sur le terrain des moments inoubliables, une motivation et une mentalité d un soldat Toujours prêt à s'adapter a la situation bonne ou mauvaise pour rendre les autres meilleurs !! Pour la carrière sans commentaire les chiffres et les trophées Parlerons eux même !! 🤫🤫😶 en tout cas Heureux et honoré d’avoir joué avec vous Monsieur DD11 Le Présent T’atend j’ai Hâte 😊 😎#onditpasça dougoutiguilobe🤣 Ayokaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa youdi Titolokito capo des capi si c’est pas Toi c’est Qui ? Voilà atalaku 1.0000000 Volt de ton fils love U le vieux 🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡 #Legend🥇👑🇨🇮🇨🇮🇨🇮🇨🇮🇨🇮🇨🇮🇨🇮🇨🇮🇨🇮🇨🇮🇨🇮🇨🇮🐘🐘🐘🐘

Une publication partagée par Thecrazychild93 (@sergeaurier) le

Enfin, son ancien coéquipier, Serey Dié a partagé un selfi avec lui sur Instagram accompagné d'un message "tu resteras une légende" !
 
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
 

#team225#obv#civ#legende#fierté#frere#famille#. @didierdrogba TU ES ET TU RESTERAS UNE LÉGENDE 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🇨🇮🇨🇮🇨🇮🇨🇮🇨🇮🇨🇮🇨🇮

Une publication partagée par Player Of Fc Basel 1893 (@sereydie_official_account) le

105bdb318ec2511e83e057b4dda32efbpppppppppppppppppp
En poursuivant votre navigation sur ce site, sans modifier le paramétrage de vos cookies, vous acceptez l’utilisation de cookies nous permettant de réaliser des statistiques de visite. En savoir plus.