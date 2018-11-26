Liverpool : Salah se moquait-il de Ramos avec sa dernière célébration ?

En effet, buteur samedi contre Watford en championnat anglais, Salah a imité la célébration de l'international espagnol. Un geste qui a été perçu comme une moquerie à destination du défenseur madrilène.
Pour rappel, Dejan Lovren, grand ami de l'international egyptien à Liverpool, s'est engagé dans une joute verbale sur les réseaux sociaux avec Sergio Ramos.
" Just 24 hours after Sergio Ramos's integrity was questioned amid serious doping allegations, Mohamed Salah sought to have a laugh at the Spaniard's expense as he mimicked his celebration. .. https://t.co/9LUxNuz33g pic.twitter.com/KzkzY5aerc
— Soccer News (@socnew1) 26 novembre 2018