Ligue des Champions Afrique (1er tour retour) : programme du mardi
Surpris à l'aller par ASF Dioulasso (1-3), Coton Sport FC jouera son match retour au Cameroun avec comme objectif, renverser la vapeur.
Vainqueur à l'aller (0-1), Horoya se déplace au Liberia pour défier Barrack Young Controllers. Al Ismaily reçoit Le Messager Ngozi (Aller 1-0).
Programme :
Jimma Kenema (Eth) 13h00 ASAS (Dji) (aller 3-1)
Zesco Utd (Zam) 13h00 SONIDEP (Nig) (aller 2-1)
Mbabane Swallows (Esw) 13h30 Simba (Tan) (aller 1-4)
Coton Sport FC (Cmr) 14h30 ASF Dioulasso (Bur) (aller 1-3)
Bantu (Les) 16h00 Township Rollers (Bot) (aller 1-1)
Barrack Young Controllers (Lbr) 16h00 Horoya (Gui) (aller 0-1)
Koroki Metete (Tog) 16h00 Jaraaf (Sen) (aller 0-1)
Club Africain (Tun) 17h00 APR (Rwa) (aller 0-0)
Ismaily (Egy) 17h00 Le Messager Ngozi (Bur) (aller 1-0)