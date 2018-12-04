Retour

Ligue des Champions Afrique (1er tour retour) : programme du mardi

Auteur: A M
04 décembre 2018, 10:47 UTC
Club Africain Copyright -StarAfrica.com
Neuf rencontres du premier tour retour de la Ligue des Champions Africaine 2018/2019 auront lieu ce mardi 4 décembre. Le Club Africain, tenu en échec au Rwanda, accueille l'APR ce soir à Tunis.

Surpris à l'aller par ASF Dioulasso (1-3), Coton Sport FC jouera son match retour au Cameroun avec comme objectif, renverser la vapeur.

Vainqueur à l'aller (0-1), Horoya se déplace au Liberia pour défier Barrack Young Controllers. Al Ismaily reçoit Le Messager Ngozi (Aller 1-0).

Programme :

Jimma Kenema (Eth) 13h00 ASAS (Dji) (aller 3-1)
Zesco Utd (Zam) 13h00 SONIDEP (Nig) (aller 2-1)
Mbabane Swallows (Esw) 13h30 Simba (Tan) (aller 1-4)
Coton Sport FC (Cmr) 14h30 ASF Dioulasso (Bur) (aller 1-3)
Bantu (Les) 16h00 Township Rollers (Bot) (aller 1-1)
Barrack Young Controllers (Lbr) 16h00 Horoya (Gui) (aller 0-1)
Koroki Metete (Tog) 16h00 Jaraaf (Sen) (aller 0-1)
Club Africain (Tun) 17h00 APR (Rwa) (aller 0-0)
Ismaily (Egy) 17h00 Le Messager Ngozi (Bur) (aller 1-0)

Auteur: A M
04 décembre 2018, 08:36 UTC
Ronaldo Copyright -AFP
Les proches de Cristiano Ronaldo ont critiqué les résultats du Ballon d'Or, sur les réseaux sociaux, sans mâcher leurs mots. Le Portugais a été classé deuxième, derrière Luka Modric. Après deux sacres consécutifs, le Portugais rate la passe à trois. Il n'a même pas fait le déplacement à Paris pour assister à la victoire de Luka Modric. Une absence remarquée, et certainement due à la déception. "Malheureusement, c’est un monde qui vit de la pauvreté, de la mafia et de ce put… d’argent, a ainsi écrit sa sœur, Elma Aveiro, dans un post sur Instagram. Mais le pouvoir de Dieu est plus fort que toute cette pourriture." Miguel Paixao, un ami proche de CR7, y est lui aussi allé de son commentaire. Moins vulgaire, et un peu plus argumenté. "Ce qui s’est passé cette année est absolument incroyable, c’est un énorme manque de respect envers celui qui a encore tout fait pour être considéré comme le meilleur", enrage-t-il. "Beaucoup diront que je tiens ces propos parce que je suis son ami. Mais non, ça va plus loin que cela, je suis honnête et je tiens juste compte des faits. Des faits qui parlent d’eux-même. Même s’ils (les complotistes, ndlr) ne voulaient pas voir Cristiano gagner, ils ne peuvent pas enterrer les chiffres, et fermer les yeux au sujet de celui qui a été, une nouvelle fois, le meilleur footballeur de l’année."

Auteur: A M
04 décembre 2018, 08:15 UTC
Max-Alain Gradel Copyright -AFP
Auteur d'un joli but face à Dijon (2-2), le capitaine de Toulouse, Max-Alain Gradel, a parlé de sa passion pour le football qui l’a fait défier, enfant, un père autoritaire. Avant de fouiller dans sa mémoire pour exhumer un pan douloureux de son existence. Au fil des phrases, on devine que le football, le sel de sa vie d’homme, a aussi été, chez lui, une forme d’exutoire. Une manière, pour un enfant de neuf ans, de s’échapper de sa dure réalité. Invité à parler de son enfance et ses débuts en tant que footballeur, l'ancien joueur de Saint-Etienne a raconté : "Il ne voulait pas que je touche au ballon dans la rue au risque, selon lui, de faire de mauvaises rencontres et de tomber plus tard dans la délinquance. Il voulait que je me concentre sur les études. Chaque fois que je jouais, qu’il me voyait jouer ou qu’il apprenait que j’avais joué, je passais à la casserole…" "Il me tapait sur les doigts, me punissait dans ma chambre. Parfois, quand je revenais du foot, mon père me battait avec une petite ceinture, mais je ne pouvais rien y faire. C’était plus fort que moi. Je devais retourner jouer, même en sachant qu’en rentrant chez moi je pouvais encore me faire taper bien comme il faut… Ça m’a forgé une personnalité. Ça m’a surtout appris, très jeune, à prendre des décisions, à savoir ce que je voulais. Là, je comprenais que j’étais prêt à mourir pour le foot et que rien ne me détournerait de ma passion", a-t-il poursuivi. "Ça ne s’est pas passé comme ça. À l’âge de 9 ans, ma mère m’a fait venir à Paris pour vivre avec elle. L’école était très importante à ses yeux, mais elle m’encourageait parallèlement à faire du football (NDLR. Il a joué à Championnet Sports, un club du XVIIIe arrondissement de Paris). Elle m’a acheté mes premiers crampons. C’était une libération." "Oui. Il est d’ailleurs très fier de ma réussite. J’en reparle avec lui et il me dit : Oui, mais c’était pour ton bien… Je ne voulais pas que tu tournes mal. Après, je peux comprendre, mais je crois qu’il faut laisser un enfant vivre sa passion. Dieu avait tracé mon chemin dans le foot. Il faut quand même mettre un cadre. Mais à un certain moment, quand des parents forcent leurs enfants à faire ce qu’eux pensent bien, ce n’est pas toujours opportun. J’ai deux garçons. J’aimerais qu’un, au moins, devienne footballeur. Ils n’ont pas le choix, de toute façon, ils doivent assurer ma retraite (il éclate de rire). Après s’ils se destinent à autre chose, c’est bien aussi", a-t-il conclu.

Auteur: A M
04 décembre 2018, 08:09 UTC
Gradel
L'attaquant ivoirien, Max-Alain Gradel a contribué au match nul de Toulouse sur sa pelouse contre Dijon (2-2) en Ligue 1. Les Mauves s'en sortent bien malgré l'expulsion de leur gardien, Baptiste Reynet dès la 5e minute de la rencontre. L'ancien joueur de Saint-Etienne a sonné la révolte alors que son équipe était menée au score (2-0). Il a réduit l'écart d'un joli retourné acrobatique digne d'un certain Cristiano Ronaldo. C'est le cinquième but en 15 matchs cette saison pour Gradel, auteur également de cinq passes décisives.

Auteur: A M
04 décembre 2018, 07:53 UTC
Luka Modric Copyright -AFP
Luka Modric a été élu Ballon d'Or 2018 suite à une saison extraordinaire où il a remporté la Ligue des Champions avec le Real Madrid et atteint la finale de la Coupe du monde avec la Croatie. Le croate a aussi remporté le titre de meilleur joueur de la Coupe du Monde ainsi que le trophée The Best. Il devient aussi le premier croate à gagner le Ballon d'Or depuis la création du trophée. Le milieu Merengue devient aussi le troisième lauréat à avoir été élu alors qu’il a perdu la Coupe du monde la même année après Josef Masopust (Tchécoslovaquie et Dukla Prague) et Johan Cruyff (Pays-Bas et FC Barcelone). Mais le chiffre qui rend fou est qu'il n'a inscrit que trois réalisations cette saison toutes compétitions confondues en 2018. Seul Lev Yachine - qui était gardien - avait inscrit moins de buts lorsqu’il a reçu son Ballon d’Or.

Auteur: A M
04 décembre 2018, 07:40 UTC
Salah Copyright -AFP
Le Ballon d'Or était toujours source de critiques, le classement final fait toujours débat. Consultant pour Canal Plus, Habib Beye, a poussé un coup de gueule, critiquant le classement des deux émissaires de l'Afrique, Mohamed Salah et Sadio Mané. L’ancien international sénégalais affirme que les joueurs africains manquent de reconnaissance à l’échelle du football mondial. "Je ne suis jamais dans la victimisation. Lorsque je regarde ce classement, on se rend compte que ce qui se passe de la 5e à la 30e place n’a pas réellement d’intérêt et de valeur. Sadio Mané, qui a quand même été assez éblouissant avec Liverpool l’année dernière, je l’aurais mis devant un joueur comme Sergio Agüero et Kevin De Bruyne. Il a mis 10 buts en Ligue des Champions (9 en réalité, ndlr), il a marqué en finale, il a été extraordinaire. Ça a été le 2e meilleur joueur de Liverpool derrière Mohamed Salah", a-t-il souligné. "Quand je vois Salah par exemple et que je le compare à Lionel Messi. Intrinsèquement, c’est le meilleur joueur du monde mais Salah a marqué 32 buts l’an dernier en Premier League, il finit meilleur buteur, il met 10 buts en Ligue des Champions. Il a été exceptionnel et il est à la 6e place. Si demain, ils s’appelaient Salahinho ou Manéinho… Il y a souvent eu un manque de reconnaissance. Rappelez-vous de Samuel Eto’o et Didier Drogba. Puisqu’ils ne brillent pas avec leur sélection, peut-être qu’ils manquent d’aura au niveau international. (…) Je pense que ce classement du Ballon d’Or ne veut plus rien dire", a-t-il conclu.
