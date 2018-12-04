Ligue des Champions Afrique (1er tour retour) : programme du mardi

Avant de fouiller dans sa mémoire pour exhumer un pan douloureux de son existence. Au fil des phrases, on devine que le football, le sel de sa vie d’homme, a aussi été, chez lui, une forme d’exutoire. Une manière, pour un enfant de neuf ans, de s’échapper de sa dure réalité. Invité à parler de son enfance et ses débuts en tant que footballeur, l'ancien joueur de Saint-Etienne a raconté : "Il ne voulait pas que je touche au ballon dans la rue au risque, selon lui, de faire de mauvaises rencontres et de tomber plus tard dans la délinquance. Il voulait que je me concentre sur les études. Chaque fois que je jouais, qu’il me voyait jouer ou qu’il apprenait que j’avais joué, je passais à la casserole…" "Il me tapait sur les doigts, me punissait dans ma chambre. Parfois, quand je revenais du foot, mon père me battait avec une petite ceinture, mais je ne pouvais rien y faire. C’était plus fort que moi. Je devais retourner jouer, même en sachant qu’en rentrant chez moi je pouvais encore me faire taper bien comme il faut… Ça m’a forgé une personnalité. Ça m’a surtout appris, très jeune, à prendre des décisions, à savoir ce que je voulais. Là, je comprenais que j’étais prêt à mourir pour le foot et que rien ne me détournerait de ma passion", a-t-il poursuivi. "Ça ne s’est pas passé comme ça. À l’âge de 9 ans, ma mère m’a fait venir à Paris pour vivre avec elle. L’école était très importante à ses yeux, mais elle m’encourageait parallèlement à faire du football (NDLR. Il a joué à Championnet Sports, un club du XVIIIe arrondissement de Paris). Elle m’a acheté mes premiers crampons. C’était une libération." "Oui. Il est d’ailleurs très fier de ma réussite. J’en reparle avec lui et il me dit : Oui, mais c’était pour ton bien… Je ne voulais pas que tu tournes mal. Après, je peux comprendre, mais je crois qu’il faut laisser un enfant vivre sa passion. Dieu avait tracé mon chemin dans le foot. Il faut quand même mettre un cadre. Mais à un certain moment, quand des parents forcent leurs enfants à faire ce qu’eux pensent bien, ce n’est pas toujours opportun. J’ai deux garçons. J’aimerais qu’un, au moins, devienne footballeur. Ils n’ont pas le choix, de toute façon, ils doivent assurer ma retraite (il éclate de rire). Après s’ils se destinent à autre chose, c’est bien aussi", a-t-il conclu.