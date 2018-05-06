L1 (J36) : Steve Mandanda de retour, Kamara avec Rolando en charnière... Les compos de Marseille - Nice

Après cinq semaines d'absence, Steve Mandanda fera son retour à la compétition ce dimanche comme titulaire dans le but de l'OM pour la réception de Nice (21h05). Boubacar Kamara devrait être associé à Rolando en charnière centrale et Luiz Gustavo remonter d'un cran pour évoluer aux côtés d'André-Frank Zambo Anguissa à la récupération.
Marseille : S.Mandanda – B.Sarr, B.Kamara, Rolando, Amavi – Luiz Gustavo, Zambo Anguissa – Thauvin, Payet, Ocampos – Germain
Remplaçants : Y.Pelé (g), Abdennour, M.Sanson, Sertic, M.Lopez, Njie, Sari
Entraîneur : R.Garcia
Nice : Benitez – Souquet, Marlon, Dante (cap), Le Marchand – Lees-Melou, Cyprien, Seri – Saint-Maximin, Balotelli, Plea
Remplaçants : Cardinale (g), Burner, M.Sarr, Tameze, N.Mendy, Le Bihan, Srarfi
Entraîneur : L.Favre