CAN Féminine 2018 : les dix meilleures joueuses de la phase de groupes

Douze rencontres au total ont été disputées lors de cette première phase de la plus prestigieuse des compétitions africaines féminines à l’issue desquelles dix « Women of the match » (femme du match) ont été désignées par les spécialistes de l’instance dirigeante du football africain CAF. En voici la liste complète :
1) 🇬🇭 Sherifatu Sumaila (Ghana) (1-0 vs Algérie)
Total Woman of the Match for Ghana & Algeria is
No 7 from Ghana .. @SSumaila7 #TotalAWCON18 pic.twitter.com/qJh9KhKJ8K
— Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations (@CAF_AWCON) 17 novembre 2018
2) 🇨🇲 Marlyse Bernadette Ngo (Cameroun) (2-1 vs Mali)
Total Women of the Match for Cameroon Vs Mali is:
No 19 from Cameroon: Marlyse Bernadette Ngo #TotalAWCON18 pic.twitter.com/OvafNxSmyd
— Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations (@CAF_AWCON) 17 novembre 2018
(Afrique du Sud) (1-0 vs Nigeria)
Total Women of the Match for: Nigeria Vs South Africa
No 11 from South Africa: Thembi @KgatlanaJnr11 pic.twitter.com/QYVv5xeJoh
— Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations (@CAF_AWCON) 18 novembre 2018
4) 🇿🇲 Rachel Kundananji (Zambie) (5-0 vs Guinée Equatoriale)
Total Woman of the match for Zambia Vs EQ Guinea is:
No 9 from Zambia .. Rachel Kundananji #TotalAWCON18 pic.twitter.com/fnyAV56d7v
— Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations (@CAF_AWCON) 18 novembre 2018
5) 🇲🇱 Bassira Touré (Mali) (2-1 vs Ghana)
Total Woman of the Match for Ghana Vs Mali is:
No 9 from Mali: Bassira Toure#TotalAWCON18 pic.twitter.com/IasAQg6lvV
— Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations (@CAF_AWCON) 20 novembre 2018
6) 🇨🇲 Gabrielle Onguene (Cameroun) (3-0 vs Algérie)
Total Woman of the Match for Cameroon 🇨🇲 vs Algeria 🇩🇿 is:
No 7 of Cameroon: Gabrielle Onguene #TotalAWCON18 pic.twitter.com/wHO875TwOJ
— Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations (@CAF_AWCON) 20 novembre 2018
7) 🇳🇬 Francisca Ordega (Nigeria) (4-0 vs Zambie)
Total Woman of the Match for Nigeria Vs Zambia is:
No 17 of Nigeria: Francisca Ordega #TotalAWCON18 pic.twitter.com/gJMiCryynK
— Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations (@CAF_AWCON) 21 novembre 2018
8) 🇨🇲 Raissa Feudjio Tchuanyo (Cameroun) (1-1 vs Ghana)
Total Woman of the match for Cameroon 🇨🇲 - Ghana 🇬🇭
No 8 of Cameroon: Feudjio Tchuanyo Raissa #TotalAWCON18 pic.twitter.com/vNgXjMMY9L
— Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations (@CAF_AWCON) 23 novembre 2018
9) 🇲🇱 Bassira Touré (Mali) (3-2 vs Algérie)
Total Woman of the match for Algeria 🇩🇿 Vs Mali 🇲🇱
No 9 of Mali : Bassira Toure #TotalAWCON18 pic.twitter.com/4kB1lEDe72
— Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations (@CAF_AWCON) 23 novembre 2018
10) 🇳🇬 Asisat Oshola (Nigeria) (6-0 vs Guinée équatoriale)
Total Woman of the match for Nigeria Vs EQ Guinea
No 8 of Nigeria : Asisat Oshola #TotalAWCON18 pic.twitter.com/jjpTdTBD7k
— Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations (@CAF_AWCON) 25 novembre 2018