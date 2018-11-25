CAN Féminine 2018 : les dix meilleures joueuses de la phase de groupes

La phase de groupes de la CAN Féminine 2018 s’est achevée samedi soir avec la brillante victoire des Super Falcons du Nigeria, championnes d'Afrique en titre, face au Nzalang Femenina de la Guinée Equatoriale sur le score fleuve de six buts à zéro.

1) 🇬🇭 Sherifatu Sumaila (Ghana) (1-0 vs Algérie)



Total Woman of the Match for Ghana & Algeria is

No 7 from Ghana .. @SSumaila7 #TotalAWCON18 pic.twitter.com/qJh9KhKJ8K

2) 🇨🇲 Marlyse Bernadette Ngo (Cameroun) (2-1 vs Mali)



Total Women of the Match for Cameroon Vs Mali is:

No 19 from Cameroon: Marlyse Bernadette Ngo #TotalAWCON18 pic.twitter.com/OvafNxSmyd

(Afrique du Sud) (1-0 vs Nigeria)



Total Women of the Match for: Nigeria Vs South Africa

No 11 from South Africa: Thembi @KgatlanaJnr11 pic.twitter.com/QYVv5xeJoh

4) 🇿🇲 Rachel Kundananji (Zambie) (5-0 vs Guinée Equatoriale)



Total Woman of the match for Zambia Vs EQ Guinea is:

No 9 from Zambia .. Rachel Kundananji #TotalAWCON18 pic.twitter.com/fnyAV56d7v

5) 🇲🇱 Bassira Touré (Mali) (2-1 vs Ghana)



Total Woman of the Match for Ghana Vs Mali is:

No 9 from Mali: Bassira Toure#TotalAWCON18 pic.twitter.com/IasAQg6lvV

6) 🇨🇲 Gabrielle Onguene (Cameroun) (3-0 vs Algérie)



Total Woman of the Match for Cameroon 🇨🇲 vs Algeria 🇩🇿 is:

No 7 of Cameroon: Gabrielle Onguene #TotalAWCON18 pic.twitter.com/wHO875TwOJ

7) 🇳🇬 Francisca Ordega (Nigeria) (4-0 vs Zambie)



Total Woman of the Match for Nigeria Vs Zambia is:

No 17 of Nigeria: Francisca Ordega #TotalAWCON18 pic.twitter.com/gJMiCryynK

8) 🇨🇲 Raissa Feudjio Tchuanyo (Cameroun) (1-1 vs Ghana)



Total Woman of the match for Cameroon 🇨🇲 - Ghana 🇬🇭

No 8 of Cameroon: Feudjio Tchuanyo Raissa #TotalAWCON18 pic.twitter.com/vNgXjMMY9L

9) 🇲🇱 Bassira Touré (Mali) (3-2 vs Algérie)



Total Woman of the match for Algeria 🇩🇿 Vs Mali 🇲🇱

No 9 of Mali : Bassira Toure #TotalAWCON18 pic.twitter.com/4kB1lEDe72

10) 🇳🇬 Asisat Oshola (Nigeria) (6-0 vs Guinée équatoriale)



Total Woman of the match for Nigeria Vs EQ Guinea

No 8 of Nigeria : Asisat Oshola #TotalAWCON18 pic.twitter.com/jjpTdTBD7k

Douze rencontres au total ont été disputées lors de cette première phase de la plus prestigieuse des compétitions africaines féminines à l’issue desquelles dix «» (femme du match) ont été désignées par les spécialistes de l’instance dirigeante du football africain. En voici la liste complète :