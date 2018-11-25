Retour

CAN Féminine 2018 : les dix meilleures joueuses de la phase de groupes

Auteur: A. Jomni
25 novembre 2018, 14:32 UTC
Thembi Kgatlana - Afrique du Sud Copyright -@CAF_AWCON
La phase de groupes de la CAN Féminine 2018 s’est achevée samedi soir avec la brillante victoire des Super Falcons du Nigeria, championnes d'Afrique en titre, face au Nzalang Femenina de la Guinée Equatoriale sur le score fleuve de six buts à zéro.

A lire aussi >> CAN 2018 : résultats et classements à l'issue de la phase de poules

A lire aussi >> CAN 2018 : le classement des buteuses à l'issue de la phase de poules

Douze rencontres au total ont été disputées lors de cette première phase de la plus prestigieuse des compétitions africaines féminines à l’issue desquelles dix « Women of the match » (femme du match) ont été désignées par les spécialistes de l’instance dirigeante du football africain CAF. En voici la liste complète :

1) 🇬🇭 Sherifatu Sumaila (Ghana) (1-0 vs Algérie)




2) 🇨🇲 Marlyse Bernadette Ngo (Cameroun) (2-1 vs Mali)




3) 🇿🇦 Thembi Kgatlana (Afrique du Sud) (1-0 vs Nigeria)




4) 🇿🇲 Rachel Kundananji (Zambie) (5-0 vs Guinée Equatoriale)




5) 🇲🇱 Bassira Touré (Mali) (2-1 vs Ghana)




6) 🇨🇲 Gabrielle Onguene (Cameroun) (3-0 vs Algérie)




7) 🇳🇬 Francisca Ordega (Nigeria) (4-0 vs Zambie)




8) 🇨🇲 Raissa Feudjio Tchuanyo (Cameroun) (1-1 vs Ghana)




9) 🇲🇱 Bassira Touré (Mali) (3-2 vs Algérie)




10) 🇳🇬 Asisat Oshola (Nigeria) (6-0 vs Guinée équatoriale)



Les 10 meilleurs joueurs du monde selon Cristiano Ronaldo !

Auteur: A. Jomni
25 novembre 2018, 11:19 UTC
Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal Copyright -Twitter @Cristiano
Dans un entretien accordé au média espagnol Gol, le quintuple Ballon d’Or lusitanien Cristiano Ronaldo a révélé les noms des 10 meilleurs joueurs du monde de la dernière décennie selon lui. Le génie portugais de la Juventus Turin a ainsi présenté un Top 10 plutôt étonnant qui rétrograde son éternel rival catalan Lionel Messi à la quatrième place du classement, mais qui fait toutefois la part belle à ses anciens coéquipiers de Manchester United. Si les choix de Ronaldo peuvent paraître surprenants, aucune surprise par contre pour ce qui est de la première place... Ci-après le Top 10 des meilleurs joueurs de foot de la dernière décennie selon CR7: 1) Cristiano Ronaldo 2) Ángel Di María 3) Luis Figo 4) Lionel Messi 5) David Beckham 6) Radamel Falcao 7) Paul Scholes 8) Xavi Hernández 9) Andrea Pirlo 10) Ronaldo Nazario   A lire aussi >> CR7 : « Il n’y a pas meilleur que moi ! »

Coupe de la CAF : le onze probable de l'AS Vita Club face au Raja

Auteur: A. Jomni
25 novembre 2018, 11:15 UTC
Florent Ibenge est chanceux d'avoir tous ses armes à sa disposition pour la finale de la Coupe de la CAF face au Raja Casablanca. Le coach de l'équipe congolaise devrait aligner une équipe type pour cette finale aller au Maroc histoire de ramener un bon résultat avant le match retour. Onze probable : Nelson Lukong, Yannick Bangala, Ruddy Makwekwe, Djuma Shabani, Glody Ngonda, Nelson Munganga, Mukoko Tonombe, Fabrice Ngoma, Emmanuel Ngudikama, Eddy Emomo, Jean-Marc Makusu. Cette première manche de la finale de la C2 CAF est prévue ce 25 novembre à 19h00 (TU).

Coupe de la CAF : les déclarations avant la finale Raja-AS Vita

Auteur: A. Jomni
25 novembre 2018, 10:58 UTC
La finale aller de la Coupe de la CAF opposera ce dimanche le Raja Casablanca et l'AS Vita Club au Maroc. C'est l'heure de recueillir les déclarations d'avant match. Juan Carlos Garrido, entraîneur du Raja Casablanca : "C’est un match important pour nous. Nous voulons remporter ce titre et nous y mettrons toutes nos forces. Vita Club est une très bonne équipe et nous le savons. Mais une finale est toujours différente. L’équipe est préparée sous tous les aspects. Nous savons que de tels matchs sont difficiles et que les joueurs subissent une pression énorme. C’est pourquoi je leur ai aussi demandé de s’armer de courage." Jésus Muloko, attaquant de V. Club : "Nous sommes tous déterminés. Le moral est au zénith. Nous allons tout faire pour réaliser un bon résultat ici pour qu’au match retour ensemble avec nos supporters, nous gagnons. C’est pour cela nous leurs demandons (aux supporters) d’être calmes, de continuer à nous soutenir dans des prières, nous allons fêter le 2 décembre à Kinshasa."

Coupe de la CAF : jour de la finale entre le Raja et Vita Club

Auteur: A. Jomni
25 novembre 2018, 10:54 UTC
Les marocains du Raja Casablanca et les congolais de Vita Club se retrouvent ce dimanche en finale aller de la Coupe de la CAF à partir de 19h GMT. Deux semaines après le sacre de l'Espérance Sportive de Tunis face à Al Ahly en finale de la Ligue des Champions, c'est désormais l'heure de connaître le vainqueur de la Coupe de la CAF. Le Raja Casablanca rêve d'un nouveau sacre dans la compétition, 15 ans après tandis que Vita Club, dont l’unique titre continental remonte à 1973 veut effacer les deux dernières contre-performances en finales de C1 en 1981 et 2014. Après les sacres du TP Mazembe en 2016 puis 2017, les hommes de Florent Ibenge ont bien l’intention d’offrir la passe de trois à la RD Congo. Ils ont tenu en échec leur adversaire marocain en phase de poules (0-0) au Maroc avant de s'imposer à domicile au match retour (2-0).

CAN Féminine 2018 : le classement des buteuses à l'issue de la phase de poules

Auteur: A. Jomni
25 novembre 2018, 10:41 UTC
Thembi Kgatlana - Afrique du Sud Copyright -Twitter @CAF_AWCON
Avec quatre buts dans son escarcelle, l'attaquante vedette des Banyana Banyana de l'Afrique du Sud, Thembi Kgatlana (22 ans), trône sur le classement des buteuses de la CAN Féminine 2018, à l’issue de la phase de poules qui s’est achevée samedi 24 novembre. A lire aussi >> CAN 2018: résultats et classements à l'issue de la phase de poules Au total, 35 réalisations ont été inscrites lors des douze premières rencontres, soit l’impressionnante moyenne de 2,91 buts par match. Il convient de noter également qu'avec dix buts marqués en seulement trois sorties, les Super Falcons du Nigeria, championnes d'Afrique en titre, possèdent la meilleure attaque de la phase de poules, juste devant les Copper Queens de la Zambie (9 réalisations). Voici la liste complète des joueuses qui ont fait parler la poudre lors de la phase de groupes de la CAN Féminine 2018 : (25/11/2018) 4 buts : Thembi Kgatlana (Afrique du Sud) 3 buts : Racheal Kundanaji (Zambie) Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria) 2 buts : Bassira Touré (Mali) Fatoumata Diarra (Mali) Ajara Nchout (Cameroun) Ugochi Desire Oparanozie (Nigeria) 1 but : Refiloe Jane (Afrique du Sud) Amanda Mthandi (Afrique du Sud) Jermaine Seoposenwe (Afrique du Sud) Mpumi Nyandeni (Afrique du Sud) Linda Motlhalo (Afrique du Sud) Lydia Belkacemi (Algérie) Imene Merrouche (Algérie) Gladys Amfobea (Ghana) Elizabeth Addo (Ghana) Portia Boakye (Ghana) Aissatou Diadhiou (Mali) Aissata Traore ( Mali) Francisca Ordega (Nigeria) Amarachi Okoronkwo (Nigeria) Ugochi Desire Oparanozie (Nigeria) Francisca Ordega (Nigeria) Rita Chikwelu  (Nigeria) Gabrielle Onguene (Cameroun) Claudine Meffometou Tcheno (Cameroun) Gaelle Enganamouit (Cameroun) Christine Manie (Cameroun) Grace Chanda (Zambie) Ireen Lungu (Zambie) Mary Mwakapila (Zambie) Elena Nkuandum (Guinée Equatoriale)   A lire aussi >> CAN 2018 : le programme des demi-finales
