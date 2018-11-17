CAN 2019 - Eliminatoires (J5) : Le Bénin trébuche en Gambie (3-1) et rate le coche

Les onzes de départ :
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #GAMBEN #AFCON2019Q pic.twitter.com/flO0Vvu18V— CAF (@CAF_Online) 17 novembre 2018
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #GAMBEN #AFCON2019Q pic.twitter.com/flO0Vvu18V— CAF (@CAF_Online) 17 novembre 2018
STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAWCON18 #GHAALG pic.twitter.com/5wvCCKdOes— Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations (@CAF_AWCON) 17 novembre 2018
The opening game has started ⚽🏃🏿♀️🏃🏻♀️🇬🇭🇩🇿#CAF4EDUCATION #TotalAWCON18 pic.twitter.com/GPifK7Zlvv— Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations (@CAF_AWCON) 17 novembre 2018
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #GHAALG #TotalAWCON18 pic.twitter.com/zsHgj1PMtH— Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations (@CAF_AWCON) 17 novembre 2018
📽 HIGHLIGHTS .. Ghana 1-0 Algeria Group A #TotalAWCON18 pic.twitter.com/dWQ7nz9YCV— Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations (@CAF_AWCON) 17 novembre 2018
FC-Präsident Werner Spinner hat auf der Gala zum 70. Vereinsgeburtstag eine besondere Personalie verkündet: Anthony Modeste kehrt zum #effzeh zurück. 🔴⚪ https://t.co/cHmokflWjx
— 1. FC Köln (@fckoeln) 17 novembre 2018
Very happy to be back with the club I call home 🏠
I see the future with @fckoeln and great things are coming, let’s go 💪🏾👊🏾#effzeh 🔴⚪ #AM27 🤓 pic.twitter.com/rNretWWJyU
— Anthony Modeste (@amodeste27) 17 novembre 2018