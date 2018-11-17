Retour

CAN 2019 - Eliminatoires (J5) : Le Bénin trébuche en Gambie (3-1) et rate le coche

Auteur: Media365
17 novembre 2018, 18:45 UTC
Le Bénin s'est incliné en Gambie (3-1), samedi en éliminatoires de la CAN 2019, manquant du même coup l'occasion de se qualifier pour la phase finale dès la 5eme journée.
Les stats du match :

Les onzes de départ :

Eliminatoire CAN 2019 : Le Sénégal gagne sans convaincre face à la Guinée Equatoriale

Auteur: Media365
17 novembre 2018, 18:45 UTC
Pour la cinquième et avant dernière journée des éliminatoires de la coupe d’Afrique des nations, le Sénégal a battu la Guinée Équatoriale sur le score le plus petit des scores (1-0). Ce samedi après-midi, le Sénégal affrontait la Guinée Équatoriale, à Bata, dans un stade de Bata quasiment vide, pour un match comptant pour la 5e journée des éliminatoires de la Coupe d’Afrique des Nations Cameroun 2019. Déjà qualifiés, les lions de la Téranga ont battu les équato-guinéens sur le score d’un but à 0 grâce à Luis Meseguer qui a marqué contre son camp à la 52è minute de jeu. Comme d’habitude, les hommes d’Aliou Cissé n’ont rien montré sur le terrain. Malgré la présence des habituels titulaires comme Sadio Man, Kalidou Kouliblay, Mbaye Niang ou encore Idrissa Gana Gueye, les lions ont été tenu en échec sur le jeu et au tableau d’affichage à la pendant plus de 50 minutes de jeu avant l’ouverture du score. Déjà qualifié pour la prochaine coupe d’Afrique des nations Cameroun 2019, le Sénégal ne conviant toujours pas les observateurs du football sénégalais. Cependant, le Sénégal pourra se satisfaire de la bonne prestation du gardien sénégalais, Edouard Mendy, titulaire pour la première fois avec les lions.

CAN Féminine 2018 : les Black Queens s'imposent en ouverture

Auteur: Media365
17 novembre 2018, 18:15 UTC
Elizabeth Addo - Black Queens Copyright -AFP
A domicile, les Black Queens du Ghana ont bien lancé la CAN Féminine 2018 ce samedi en s'imposant (1-0) face à l’Algérie en ouverture du tournoi. Des débuts réussis. Les footballeuses ghanéennes ont lancé leur CAN Féminine 2018 de la meilleure des manières en s'imposant 1-0 face à l'Algérie, ce samedi à Accra, lors du match d'ouverture. Grâce à un but de Gladys Amfobea (13e), le pays organisateur a pris les rênes du groupe A, également composé du Mali et du Cameroun, contre des Algériennes qui figurent pourtant parmi les outsiders de la grande messe du football africain féminin. A lire aussi >> CAN féminine 2018 : le calendrier complet Dans une impressionnante ferveur populaire au Accra Sports Stadium, les locales ont été constamment dangereuses, notamment par la talentueuse capitaine Elizabeth Addo. Mais c'est la jeune défenseure Gladys Amfobea (20 ans) qui a signé l'unique but de la rencontre, d'un magnifique boulet de canon à plus de 25 mètres des cages adverses. Il convient de noter également que l'autre match de ce groupe A opposera en soirée les "Lionnes Indomptables" du Cameroun et les "Aiglonnes" du Mali à 18h30 GMT pour le premier choc de cette édition.

Coupe de France (7eme tour) : Le Havre se balade

Auteur: Media365
17 novembre 2018, 17:26 UTC
Le Havre a brillamment réussi son entrée en Lice en Coupe de France ce samedi soir. Châteauroux a aussi validé son billet pour le 8eme tour.
Grâce notamment à des doublés de Bonnet et de Thiare, Le Havre n'a fait qu'une bouchée de Gamaches ce samedi soir. Les pensionnaires de Régional 1 ont été balayés (1-7) et laissent le HAC filer vers le 8eme tour de la Coupe de France. Au prochain tour, les Normands pourraient affronter Châteauroux, autre club de Ligue 2 qualifier ce samedi soir. Les Castelroussins l'ont emporté plus péniblement à Vendée Fontenay Foot (2-3). La L2 continue de bien se porter en coupe.

Les résultats des clubs de Ligue 2


Vendredi 16 novembre 2018
Valenciennes – Dunkerque (N1) : 3-1
Croix (N2) – Paris FC : 1-0

Samedi 17 novembre 2018
Haguenau (N2) – Sochaux : 3-4 (ap)
AG Caennaise (R1) – Orléans : 0-2
Compiègne (R1) – Troyes : 0-2
Annecy (N2) – Nancy : 0-1
Chauray (N3) – Niort : 0-2
Vendée Fontenay Foot (N3) – Châteauroux : 2-3
Gamaches (R1) – Le Havre : 1-7
19h00 : Alès (N3) – AC Ajaccio
19h00 : Nogent-sur-Oise (R1) – Lens
19h00 : Angoulême (N3) – Auxerre
19h00 : Canet-Roussillon (N3) – Niort
19h00 : Beaune (R2) – Grenoble
19h30 : Gueugnon (N3) – Clermont
20h00 : Redon (N3) – Brest

Dimanche 18 novembre 2018
14h00 : Sarreguemines (N3) – Metz
15h00 : Avenir Foot Lozère (N3) – Red Star
16h30 : Saint-Malo (N2) – Lorient
18h00 : Auch (R1) – Gazélec Ajaccio

Allemagne - Cologne : Retour d'Anthony Modeste (officiel)

Auteur: Media365
17 novembre 2018, 17:25 UTC
Cologne a officialisé le retour d'Anthony Modeste. Après un passage en Chine, l'attaquant français s'est engagé jusqu'en juin 2023 avec l'écurie allemande.
Après avoir notamment été annoncé en Süper Lig et en Bundesliga au cours des dernières semaines, Anthony Modeste (30 ans) est officiellement de retour en Europe. Après une expérience infructueuse avec Tianjin Quanjian, l’attaquant français retrouve tout simplement Cologne, son ancien club. L’ex-joueur de Nice, Bordeaux et Hoffenheim s’est engagé jusqu’en juin 2023 avec l’écurie allemande, qui occupe actuellement la deuxième place de 2.Bundesliga, avec trois longueurs de retard sur Hambourg. Le natif de Cannes va retrouver Jonas Hector ou encore Timo Horn sous les ordres de Markus Anfang.



Coupe de France (7eme tour) : Nancy, Niort, Orléans et Troyes qualifiés

Auteur: Media365
17 novembre 2018, 16:59 UTC
Nancy, Niort, Troyes et Orléans ont tous validé leur billet pour le 8eme tour de la Coupe de France ce samedi.
Après la qualification de Sochaux, les clubs de Ligue 2 ont continué à entrer en lice en Coupe de France ce samedi soir. Face au FC Annecy de Nogueira et Akrour, Nancy s’est contenté du strict minimum en l’emportant grâce à un but dès les premières minutes de Busin (0-1). Une qualification qui va faire du bien aux têtes lorraines avant de rebasculer sur la lutte pour le maintien en championnat, même à onze contre dix pendant un long moment, les hommes d'Alain Perrin ont confirmé leurs difficultés du moment face aux pensionnaires de National 2. En déplacement à Compiègne, Troyes a aussi validé son billet pour le 8eme tour (0-2), tout comme Niort, qui a dû attendre une bonne heure avant de trouver l’ouverture à Chauray (0-2). Enfin Orléans, qui se rendait sur le terrain d’une équipe de Régional 1, l’AG Caennais, a attendu le dernier quart d’heure pour souffler (0-2) mais s’est aussi qualifié. A ce stade de la compétition, seul le Paris FC a été éliminé parmi les équipes de L2.

