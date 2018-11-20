CAN 2018 (Féminines) : Le Mali climatise le Ghana, le Cameroun sort l'Algérie

CAN Féminine 2018 : le Cameroun assomme l’Algérie et met un pied en demi-finale !
Résultats et classement du Groupe A:2ème Journée : Cameroun 3 - 0 Algérie Ghana 1 - 2 Mali 1ère Journée : Ghana 1 – 0 Algérie Mali 1 – 2 Cameroun Le classement : 1er) Cameroun : 6 pts (+4) 2ème) Mali : 3 pts (0) 3ème) Ghana : 3 pts (0) 4ème) Algérie : 0 pt (-4)
Les statistiques de la rencontre:
SECOND HALF | Cameroon - Algeria 3-0 #TotalAWCON18 #CMRALG pic.twitter.com/UJWdEvzyxY— Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations (@CAF_AWCON) 20 novembre 2018
Les onze de départ:
STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAWCON18 #CMRALG pic.twitter.com/AwuOiIaqHd— Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations (@CAF_AWCON) 20 novembre 2018
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #CMRALG #TotalAWCON18 pic.twitter.com/BdG2o2WJCz— Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations (@CAF_AWCON) 20 novembre 2018
>> CAN 2018 : le calendrier complet
Total Woman of the Match for Cameroon 🇨🇲 vs Algeria 🇩🇿 is: No 7 of Cameroon: Gabrielle Onguene #TotalAWCON18 pic.twitter.com/wHO875TwOJ— Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations (@CAF_AWCON) 20 novembre 2018
CAN Féminine 2018 : les Aiglonnes du Mali se relancent face au Ghana
Résultats et classement provisoire du Groupe A:1ère Journée : Ghana 1 – 0 Algérie Mali 1 – 2 Cameroun 2ème Journée : Ghana 1 - 2 Mali Cameroun-Algérie (18h30 GMT) Le classement : 1er) Cameroun : 3 pts (+1) 2ème) Mali : 3 pts (0) 3ème) Ghana : 3 pts (0) 4ème) Algérie : 0 pt (-1)
FULL TIME | Ghana - Mali 1-2 #TotalAWCON18 #GHAMLI pic.twitter.com/o7gZAVnahG— Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations (@CAF_AWCON) 20 novembre 2018
Les onze de départ:
STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAWCON18 #GHAMLI pic.twitter.com/B3hSlqngZA— Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations (@CAF_AWCON) 20 novembre 2018
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #GHAMLI #TotalAWCON18 pic.twitter.com/Jr6TI4rl9v— Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations (@CAF_AWCON) 20 novembre 2018
Total Woman of the Match for Ghana Vs Mali is: No 9 from Mali: Bassira Toure#TotalAWCON18 pic.twitter.com/IasAQg6lvV— Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations (@CAF_AWCON) 20 novembre 2018