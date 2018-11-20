CAN 2018 (Féminines) : Le Mali climatise le Ghana, le Cameroun sort l'Algérie

Résultats et classement du Groupe A:

STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAWCON18 #CMRALG pic.twitter.com/AwuOiIaqHd — Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations (@CAF_AWCON) 20 novembre 2018

LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #CMRALG #TotalAWCON18 pic.twitter.com/BdG2o2WJCz — Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations (@CAF_AWCON) 20 novembre 2018

Total Woman of the Match for Cameroon 🇨🇲 vs Algeria 🇩🇿 is: No 7 of Cameroon: Gabrielle Onguene #TotalAWCON18 pic.twitter.com/wHO875TwOJ — Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations (@CAF_AWCON) 20 novembre 2018