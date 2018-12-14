Retour

CAF Awards : Voici les finalistes de toutes les catégories

Auteur: A M
14 décembre 2018, 12:40 UTC
La Confédération Africaine de Football a publié ce vendredi la liste des finalistes pour les différentes catégories qui seront récompensées le 8 janvier prochain lors de la cérémonie des CAF Awards, organisée à Dakar.

Autres les dix finalistes pour le titre du meilleur joueur africain, la CAF a annoncé les trois finalistes pour le titre de l'entraîneur de l'année, les espoirs de l'année, l'équipe de l'année, la sélection de l'année et les catégories féminine.









CAF Awards : Voici les finalistes de toutes les catégories

Auteur: A M
14 décembre 2018, 12:40 UTC
La Confédération Africaine de Football a publié ce vendredi la liste des finalistes pour les différentes catégories qui seront récompensées le 8 janvier prochain lors de la cérémonie des CAF Awards, organisée à Dakar.

Autres les dix finalistes pour le titre du meilleur joueur africain, la CAF a annoncé les trois finalistes pour le titre de l'entraîneur de l'année, les espoirs de l'année, l'équipe de l'année, la sélection de l'année et les catégories féminine.









Joueur espoir de l’année : Hakimi, Kessié et Ndidi sont les 3 finalistes

Auteur: A M
14 décembre 2018, 10:12 UTC
Franck Kessié - Milan AC Copyright -Twitter officiel du Milan AC @acmilan
La Confédération Africaine de Football a réduit sa liste des nominés pour le titre du meilleur espoir du continent à trois éléments. Le Marocain Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund), l’Ivoirien Franck Kessié (AC Milan) et le Nigérian Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) se disputeront le titre. Le gardien André Onana (Ajax), seul joueur de la liste élargie présent parmi les 10 finalistes  pour le titre de Joueur Africain de l’année, n’a pas été retenu dans la liste finale des espoirs. Une incohérence de la part de la CAF ? Ismaila Sarr et Mahmoud Benhalib sont également écartés de la course. Le vainqueur sera annoncé le 8 janvier en marge de la cérémonie de la CAF Awards, prévue le 8 janvier à Dakar.

Coupe de la CAF : programme des 16es de finale aller

Auteur: A M
14 décembre 2018, 09:53 UTC
En marge de la Ligue des Champions, les 16es de finale aller de la Coupe de la Confédération se joueront aussi ce weekend. Deux matchs sont prévus vendredi : AS Nyuki (RD Congo)-Petro Atletico Luanda (Angola) et Hassania Agadir (Maroc)-Génération Foot (Sénégal). L'ES Sahel, le CS Sfaxien et le Zamalek, exemptés du premier tour, jouent samedi, tandis que le tenant du titre, le Raja Casablanca débute dimanche la défense de son titre. Les 16 qualifiés rejoindront les barrages où ils affronteront les reversés de la Ligue des champions pour une place en phase de groupes. Programme : Vendredi 14 décembre AS Nyuki (RD Congo)-Petro Atletico Luanda (Angola) Hassania Agadir (Maroc)-Génération Foot (Sénégal) Samedi 15 décembre Kariobangi Sharks (Kenya)-Asante Kotoko (Ghana) KCCA (Ouganda)-Mtibwa Sugar (Tanzanie) Green Eagles (Zambie)-NA Hussein Dey (Algérie) Al Ahly Tripoli (Libye)-New Stars Douala (Cameroun) DC Motema Pembe (RD Congo)-FC San Pedro (Côte d’Ivoire) Etoile Sportive du Sahel (Tunisie)-Stade d’Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire) US Bel Abbes (Algérie)-Enugu Rangers (Nigeria) RS Berkane (Maroc)-Al Ittihad Tripoli (Libye) Al Hilal Obeid (Soudan)-Mukura (Rwanda) Zamalek (Egypte)-AS Coton (Tchad) Club Sportif Sfaxien (Tunisie)-Green Buffaloes (Zambie) Al Masry (Egypte)-Salitas (Burkina Faso) Kaizer Chiefs (Afrique du Sud)-El Geco (Madagascar) Dimanche 16 décembre Raja Casablanca (Maroc)-AO CMS (Gabon) Matchs retour les 21-23 décembre.

Ligue des Champions Afrique : programme des 16es de finale aller

Auteur: A M
14 décembre 2018, 09:51 UTC
TP Mazembe Copyright -AFP
Les 16es de finale de la Ligue des Champions d'Afrique se joueront ce weekend avec l'entrée en lice des cadors le Wydad Casablanca, Al Ahly, le TP Mazembe et Vita Club, tous exemptés lors du premier tour. Les Egyptiens d'Al Ahly entrent en lice ce vendredi contre Jima Abajifar ce vendredi tandis que Horoya se déplace au Caire pour affronter les Libyens d'El Nasr Benghazi. Le troisième match prévu ce vendredi opposera le CS Constantine aux Ougandais du Vipers SC. le Wydad Casablanca se frotte à Jaraaf Dakar samedi tandis que le TP Mazembe affronte Zesco dimanche. A noter le bon duel entre le Stade Malien et l'ASEC Mimosas. Les vainqueurs de ces doubles confrontations accéderont à la phase de groupes tandis que les perdants seront reversés en barrages de la Coupe de la Confédération. Programme : Vendredi 14 décembre Al Ahly (Egypte)-Jima Abajifar (Ethiopie) El Nasr Benghazi (Libye)-Horoya AC (Guinée) CS Constantine (Algérie)-Vipers SC (Ouganda) Samedi 15 décembre JS Souara (Algérie)-Ittihad Tanger (Maroc) Stade Malien (Mali)-ASEC Mimosas (Côte d’Ivoire) Wydad Casablanca (Maroc)-Jaraaf Dakar (Sénégal) Orlando Pirates (Afrique du Sud)-African Stars (Namibie) Nkana FC (Zambie)-Simba SC (Tanzanie) Dimanche 16 décembre Gor Mahia (Kenya)-Lobi Stars (Nigeria) AS Vita Club (RD Congo)-Bantu FC (Lesotho) AS Otoho (Congo)-Platinum FC (Zimbabwe) Ismaily (Egypte)-Coton Sport Garoua (Cameroun) Al Ahli Benghazi (Libye)-Mamelodi Sundowns (Afrique du Sud) Tout Puissant Mazembe (RD Congo)-Zesco (Zambie) Club Africain (Tunisie)-Al Hilal (Soudan) Exemptée : Espérance Tunis (tenant du titre). Matchs retour les 21-23 décembre.

Entraîneur de l’année : Renard, Cissé et Chaabani finalistes !

Auteur: A M
14 décembre 2018, 09:45 UTC
Aliou Cissé Copyright -AFP
En marge de l'annonce des 10 candidats pour le titre du meilleur joueur africain de l'année, la Confédération Africaine de Football a dévoilé les trois finalistes pour le titre du meilleur entraîneur de l'année. Le sélectionneur du Maroc, Hervé Renard, celui du Sénégal, Aliou Cissé, ainsi que le Tunisien, Mouine Chaabani, vainqueur de la Ligue des Champions avec l'Espérance de Tunis se disputent le titre. Le vainqueur sera connu le 8 janvier lors de la cérémonie des CAF Awards qui aura lieu à Dakar.

Joueur Africain de l’année : Voici les 10 finalistes ... avec des surprises !

Auteur: A M
14 décembre 2018, 09:12 UTC
Salah Mané Aubameyang Copyright -Via Twitter @CAF
La Confédération Africaine de Football a réduit sa pré-liste de 34 joueurs candidats pour le prix du meilleur joueur africain de l'année à seulement 10 noms. Les trois finalistes de la dernière édition, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané et Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang figurent dans la liste. Plusieurs stars manquent dans la liste à l'instar de Kalidou Koulibaly, Hakim Ziyech ou Naby Keita. Alex Iwobi, Denis Onyango et Walid Soliman sont toujours dans la course à la surprise générale. Le vainqueur sera annoncé le 8 janvier à Dakar. Les 10 finalistes : 1. Alex Iwobi (Nigeria & Arsenal) 2. Andre Onana (Cameroon & Ajax) 3. Anis Badri (Tunisia & Esperance) 4. Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns) 5. Mehdi Benatia (Morocco & Juventus) 6. Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool) 7. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Arsenal) 8. Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City) 9. Sadio Mané (Senegal & Liverpool) 10. Walid Soliman (Egypt & Ahly)
0b97b10415aa88cba4fd4c977eece01c}}}}}}}}}}}}}}}}}}}}}}}}}}}
En poursuivant votre navigation sur ce site, sans modifier le paramétrage de vos cookies, vous acceptez l’utilisation de cookies nous permettant de réaliser des statistiques de visite. En savoir plus.