Bundesliga - Hertha Berlin : Une recrue en provenance de Cologne

07 mai 2018, 15:20 UTC
Le Hertha Berlin enregistre le renfort de Lukas Klünter, le latéral droit de Cologne.

Apparu à dix-neuf reprises cette saison en Bundesliga, le latéral droit international Espoirs allemand Lukas Klünter (21 ans, Cologne) va poursuivre sa carrière sous les couleurs de Hertha Berlin. Les modalités du deal n’ont pas été précisées. L’affaire a été officialisée ce lundi.

