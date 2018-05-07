Bundesliga - Hertha Berlin : Une recrue en provenance de Cologne

Le Hertha Berlin enregistre le renfort de Lukas Klünter, le latéral droit de Cologne.

Apparu à dix-neuf reprises cette saison en Bundesliga, le latéral droit international Espoirs allemand Lukas Klünter (21 ans, Cologne) va poursuivre sa carrière sous les couleurs de Hertha Berlin. Les modalités du deal n’ont pas été précisées. L’affaire a été officialisée ce lundi.

DONE DEAL: Lukas #Klünter will join Hertha from @fckoeln_en on July 1st 🤝

🔵⚪ #TheFutureBelongsToBerlin #hahohe pic.twitter.com/BAadnQiXkR

— Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) 7 mai 2018