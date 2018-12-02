Retour

Ballon d'Or - Varane, une année en 5 stats (vidéo)

Auteur: A. Jomni
02 décembre 2018, 12:47 UTC
Raphaël Varane - Mondial 2018 Copyright -AFP
Vainqueur d'une 4ème Ligue des Champions avec le Real Madrid et de la Coupe du Monde avec les Bleus, Raphaël Varane peut rêver de décrocher le Ballon d'Or 2018 ce lundi. Avant la remise du trophée, retour en statistiques sur l'année 2018 du défenseur de 25 ans.

A lire aussi >> Ballon d'Or 2018: les statistiques donnent Cristiano Ronaldo vainqueur !

Rabiot, Isaac Success, Ramsey… toutes les infos mercato du 2 décembre

Auteur: A. Jomni
02 décembre 2018, 17:30 UTC
A. Rabiot - I. Success - A.Ramsey Copyright -OFC
Adrien Rabiot aurait bel et bien décidé de poursuivre sa carrière sous les couleurs du Barça, l’attaquant international nigérian Isaac Success prolonge l’aventure avec Watford, le Real Madrid se pencherait de près sur le cas du milieu de terrain d'Arsenal Aaron Ramsey... Voici notre bulletin mercato du jour:

PSG : Adrien Rabiot aurait déjà un accord avec le Barça !

Libre en juin prochain, le milieu de terrain parisien, Adrien Rabiot (23 ans), aurait décidé de poursuivre sa carrière sous les couleurs du FC Barcelone, où évoluent notamment ses compatriotes Samuel Umtiti et Clément Lenglet. Et ceci malgré le récent démenti du principal intéressé auprès de nos confrères de Canal+. Courtisé par une flopée de formations européennes, dont la Vieille Dame de Massimiliano Allegri (qui serait aussi sur la piste du Lyonnais Tanguy Ndombele), le natif de Saint-Maurice aurait bel et bien décidé de répondre favorablement aux avances des Blaugrana de Lionel Messi, qui pourraient essayer de faire coup double avec le grand retour du Brésilien Neymar. A en croire nos confrères italiens, le Tricolore aurait donné son feu vert pour un salaire annuel de treize millions d’euros en Catalogne (hors prime à la signature).

Le feuilleton Aaron Ramsey relancé par le Real Madrid

Sous contrat jusqu’en juin prochain avec Arsenal, qui avait versé un peu plus de six millions d’euros pour le recruter lors de l’été 2008, le milieu de terrain international gallois Aaron Ramsey (27 ans) aurait décidément la cote sur le marché des transferts. Annoncé un peu partout en Europe (Juventus Turin, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Everton…), l’ancien joueur de Cardiff City aurait notamment une touche en Liga. Selon les informations du Sunday Mirror, le Real Madrid se pencherait de près sur le cas du numéro 8 des Gunners, auteur de quatre passes décisives en Premier League. A en croire nos confrères anglais, les Merengue pourraient essayer de le récupérer dès le Mercato d’hiver.

Watford: Isaac Success signe un nouveau bail de longue durée

Apparu à treize reprises cette saison en Premier League, l’attaquant international nigérian Isaac Success (22 ans) prolonge l’aventure avec Watford. Prêté la saison passée à Malaga, l’ancien joueur de Grenade, qui est aussi passé par l’Udinese, a paraphé un nouveau bail courant jusqu’en juin 2023 avec les Hornets.

Krzysztof Piatek (Genoa), Naples prépare une nouvelle offensive

Auteur de dix buts cette saison en Serie A, l’avant-centre international polonais Krzysztof Piatek (23 ans) resterait plus que jamais dans le viseur de Naples. Après avoir transmis une première offre jugée insuffisante par le Genoa, le club du président Aurelio De Laurentiis aurait prévu de revenir à la charge pour essayer de récupérer l’ancien joueur du Cracovia, dont le contrat expire en juin 2022. Selon les informations de Rai Sport, l’écurie entraînée par Carlo Ancelotti serait partie pour effectuer une nouvelle tentative dès le Mercato d’hiver. Recruté l’été dernier pour 4,5 M€, le natif de Dzierżoniów pourrait tout de même terminer la saison chez les Rossoblu sous la forme d’un prêt. Malgré la présence de Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne et Arkadiusz Milik, les Napolitains pourraient casser leur tirelire pour arracher la signature du protégé d'Ivan Juric en cours de saison.

Leonardo Jardim arrive en Arabie saoudite

Après avoir attendu le coup de fil d’une grosse écurie européenne, Leonardo Jardim va finalement reprendre du service en Arabie saoudite. Sans club depuis son départ de Monaco, le technicien portugais est arrivé ce dimanche à Riyad afin de finaliser les derniers détails de son engagement avec Al-Nasr, où évoluent notamment Brad Jones, Bruno Uvini, Nordin Amrabat, Ahmed Musa et Giuliano. Suite à plusieurs semaines de négociations, l’ancien coach du Sporting Portugal a fini par donner son feu vert au directeur sportif Helder Cristovao. Il s’agit d’un bail de courte durée, avec un salaire estimé à… douze millions d’euros net par an. Arrivé avec le jet privé du président de l’actuel deuxième du championnat saoudien, le natif de Barcelona a aussi été approché par la Chinese Super League (Dalian Yifang), mais sa carrière va se poursuivre sur le banc des Jaune et Bleu.

Coupe de la CAF : suivez la finale Vita Club - Raja Casablanca en direct

Auteur: A. Jomni
02 décembre 2018, 16:49 UTC
AS Vita Club Copyright -OFC
Suivez en direct commenté sur notre portail la finale retour de la Coupe de la CAF qui mettra aux prises ce dimanche les Congolais de Vita Club et les Marocains du Raja Casablanca. Le coup d’envoi est prévu à 19h00 GMT. A lire aussi >> Le résumé complet de la finale aller (3-0)

Arsenal: Auteur d'un doublé, Aubameyang illumine le derby face à Tottenham (4-2) !

Auteur: A. Jomni
02 décembre 2018, 16:32 UTC
Pour cette 14e journée de Premier League, Arsenal recevait Tottenham à l'Emirates Stadium pour le North London Derby, 183e du nom. Après une rencontre complètement folle, ce sont les Gunners qui se sont imposés 4 buts à 2 grâce notamment à un magnifique doublé signé le « serial-buteur » gabonais, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Malgré une ouverture du score sur penalty de Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (10eme), Arsenal n’a pas à la fête lors de la première période du choc de dimanche après-midi face à Tottenham. Avec des réalisations d’Eric Dier (30eme) et Harry Kane (34eme sp), qui a été bien aidé par M.Dean, les Spurs sont repassés avant le retour des vestiaires, et il a fallu une seconde mi-temps de haut niveau pour que les Gunners remportent ce derby. Invaincus depuis les deux premières journées de Premier League, les hommes d’Unai Emery ont su hausser leur niveau de jeu après la pause, un nouveau but de « PEA » (56eme) étant suivi de « pions » d’Alexandre Lacazette (75eme) et Lucas Torreira (77eme).

Arsenal s'empare de la 4eme place

Alors que le Belge Jan Vertonghen (85eme) a été expulsé en fin de match, les coéquipiers d’Hugo Lloris ne reviendront pas, et Arsenal a livré une performance de premier plan lors de cette affiche de la 14eme journée. Les spectateurs de l’Emirates ont dû se régaler avec l’engagement mis par les différents acteurs de la partie (sauf l’arbitre…). Avec cette victoire, les Gunners piquent la 4eme place du classement aux Spurs, avec une longueur de retard sur Chelsea (qui a disposé de Fulham, 2-0).

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣| 🔴 NORTH LONDON IS RED 🔴 |＿＿＿＿＿＿＿________________| \ (•◡•) / \ ❤️ / --- | |

AND NEVER, EVER FORGET IT! 😎 pic.twitter.com/E8KeROIHwU — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 2 décembre 2018

L1 - Toulouse : Le coup de gueule d’Alain Casanova

Auteur: A. Jomni
02 décembre 2018, 15:35 UTC
Interrogé après le match nul de dimanche contre Dijon, le coach toulousain Alain Casanova ne cache pas avoir haussé le ton avec ses joueurs.
Alain Casanova, que retenez-vous après résultat nul contre Dijon ?

Vu le scénario, on ne va pas cracher sur le point, mais notre entame n'est pas digne d'une équipe qui doit remporter le rapport de force face à une autre équipe en difficulté. On doit mettre plus de pression sur l'adversaire. Au contraire, on a permis à Dijon de prendre confiance… Nous avons été en difficulté à la sortie de notre gardien. Nous avons été obligés de changer notre plan de jeu, de subir et jouer exclusivement la transition offensive.

Y a-t-il tout de même du positif avec la réaction de votre équipe ?

En première mi-temps, nous avons tout de même su nous créer certaines occasions qui auraient pu nous permettre d'égaliser. Finalement, on est mené sur une action un petit peu litigieuse. En deuxième mi-temps, on a pris un maximum de risques. Ensuite, on prend le 2-0 en se disant que la fin de match sera compliquée. J'ai préféré sortir un défenseur plutôt qu'un excentré et rentrer Jimmy à l'intérieur. L'équipe est récompensée de ses efforts, de sa croyance pour revenir au score. Avec un petit peu de réussite en plus, nous pouvions gagner. Je ne vais pas me contenter de ce point, même s'il est inespéré, mais c'est insuffisant par rapport à ce qu'on pouvait réaliser.

Quel a été votre discours à la pause ?

J'ai dit à mes joueurs que c'étaient des cons, des gros cons. Le président (ndlr : Olivier Sadran) a aussi eu ses mêmes mots. C'est indigne de leur potentiel, même si j'ai beaucoup de respect pour les autres équipes de Ligue 1, et encore davantage ce soir pour Dijon. Je pense que l'on devait être capable beaucoup plus de pression. On s'est mis dans la merde tout seul. En deuxième mi-temps, les joueurs ont été au-delà de leur limite. A 2-2, les joueurs avaient tellement donné que c'était compliqué.

Mesut Özil (Arsenal), la Serie A pour rebondir ?

Auteur: A. Jomni
02 décembre 2018, 15:18 UTC
A en croire certains échos de la presse anglaise (Sun on Sunday), Mesut Özil, le meneur de jeu d’Arsenal, ne laisserait pas insensible l’Inter Milan. Alors que les Gunners pourraient envisager de le transférer, les Nerazzurri auraient un œil attentif sur le dossier de l'ancien joueur du Real Madrid et du Werder Brême, dont le contrat expire en juin 2021.
Malgré un engagement courant jusqu’en juin 2021 avec Arsenal, le meneur de jeu international allemand Mesut Özil (30 ans) serait susceptible de faire ses valises durant les prochains mois. Absent lors de l’affiche de dimanche contre Tottenham (4-2, 14eme journée de Premier League), l’ancien joueur du Werder Brême et du Real Madrid ne serait pas considéré comme intransférable par Unai Emery, le manager des Gunners. Auteur de trois buts cette saison en championnat (+ une passe décisive), le natif de Gelsenkirchen pourrait notamment rebondir en Serie A. En effet, à en croire le Sun on Sunday, l’Inter Milan se pencherait de près sur le cas du numéro 10, qui a été recruté pour quarante-sept millions d'euros il y a cinq ans (hors bonus).

Özil ciblé avec Modric, Pogba et Milinkovic-Savic ?


A l’image de Luka Modric (Real Madrid), de Paul Pogba (Manchester United) et Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio Rome), Mesut Özil aurait été ciblé pour renforcer l’entrejeu des Nerazzurri. En cas de qualification pour la prochaine édition de la Ligue des Champions, la formation entraînée par Luciano Spalletti pourrait disposer des moyens nécessaires pour réaliser un gros coup sur le marché des transferts, et l’Allemand pourrait apparemment présenter les caractéristiques recherchées en Lombardie. En cas de divorce confirmé avec l'ex-coach du Paris Saint-Germain, qui lui reprocherait son manque d'impact physique, le champion du monde 2014 pourrait même disponible un peu plus tôt... Une bonne nouvelle pour les Intéristes ?
