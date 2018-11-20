Retour

Amical - Bleus : Kylian Mbappé touché à l’épaule droite

Auteur: Media365
20 novembre 2018, 20:35 UTC
Kylian Mbappé est sorti blessé à l’épaule droite mardi lors du match amical entre la France et l’Uruguay. Possiblement une mauvaise nouvelle pour le PSG en prévision de la rencontre de Ligue des Champions face à Liverpool la semaine prochaine.
Ce mardi est décidément maudit pour le PSG. Après Neymar, victime d’une alerte à l’adducteur dès le début du match amical entre le Brésil et le Cameroun, c’est Kylian Mbappé qui est sorti sur blessure avec son équipe nationale. L’attaquant des Bleus a cédé sa place à Florian Thauvin peu après la demi-heure de jeu contre l’Uruguay. L’ancien Monégasque s’est blessé à l’épaule droite dans un choc avec le gardien de la Celeste, Martin Campana. Il se présentait seul face à lui et avait tenté de le dribbler. Mais il a buté dessus en raison d’une conduite de balle mal assuré et est très mal retombé sur son épaule. Il a immédiatement demandé le changement d’un geste de la main, avant de revenir sur le terrain suite à l’intervention du staff médical. Il a finalement lâché l’affaire quelques secondes plus tard, après avoir tenté une ultime accélération, et est rentré directement aux vestiaires au moment de son remplacement. Les blessures de Neymar et de Mbappé tombent très mal pour le PSG, à une semaine de recevoir Liverpool pour un match crucial en Ligue des Champions. L’évolution de leurs cas sera scrutée de très près dans les jours à venir.

CAN Féminine 2018 : le Cameroun assomme l’Algérie et met un pied en demi-finale !

Auteur: Media365
20 novembre 2018, 20:40 UTC
Les Lionnes Indomptables du Cameroun Copyright -Twitter @CAF_AWCON
Annoncées comme étant les grandes favorites de la CAN féminine 2018 en compagnie du Nigeria, les Lionnes Indomptables du Cameroun assument leur statut. En effet, et après leur succès peu reluisant face aux Aiglonnes du Mali (2-1) lors de leur première sortie, les vice-championnes d’Afrique n’ont pas fait de détails en disposant facilement des Ladies Fennec de l'Algérie (3-0) ce mardi dans le Groupe A. Des réalisations signées Gabrielle Onguene (14e), Gaelle Enganamouit (55e) et Ajara Nchout (61e) permettent ainsi aux Lionnes d’enchaîner une deuxième victoire d’affilée. A lire aussi >> CAN 2018 : le classement des buteuses Il convient de noter également que les Camerounaises ne sont pas encore mathématiquement qualifiées. Leur troisième rencontre vendredi prochain à Accra, face au Ghana, pays hôte, sera décisive.

Résultats et classement du Groupe A:

2ème Journée : Cameroun 3 - 0 Algérie Ghana 1 - 2 Mali 1ère Journée : Ghana 1 – 0 Algérie Mali 1 – 2 Cameroun Le classement : 1er) Cameroun : 6 pts (+4) 2ème) Mali : 3 pts (0) 3ème) Ghana : 3 pts (0) 4ème) Algérie : 0 pt (-4) Les statistiques de la rencontre: Les onze de départ: >> CAN 2018 : le calendrier complet

CAN 2018 (Féminines) : Le Mali climatise le Ghana, le Cameroun sort l'Algérie

Auteur: Media365
20 novembre 2018, 19:35 UTC
Le Mali s'est bien repris en battant le Ghana (1-2), alors que le Cameroun a battu et sorti l'Algérie (3-0), mardi lors de la 2eme journée de la CAN 2019.
Vainqueur de l’Algérie (1-0) en ouverture, le Ghana, pays organisateur de la CAN féminines 2018, a été surpris par le Mali (1-2), mardi lors de la 2eme journée. Propulsées par un doublé de Bassira Touré (24eme, 75eme) Les Aiglonnes reprennent ainsi espoir après leur défaite d’entrée (2-1) devant le Cameroun. Grâce à Gabrielle Onguene (13eme), Gaelle Enganamouit (54eme) et Ajara Nchout (60eme), les Lionnes Indomptables n'ont fait qu'une bouchée de l’Algérie (3-0). Les "Ladies Fennecs" sont déjà condamnées à faire leurs valises.

Amical : Le Nigeria et l'Ouganda ne peuvent se départager (0-0)

Auteur: Media365
20 novembre 2018, 18:31 UTC
Le Nigeria et l'Ouganda ont fait match nul (0-0), mardi à Asaba en match amical.
Tous deux qualifiés pour la CAN 2019, le Nigeria et l'Ouganda s'affrontaient mardi an match amical. Disputée à Asaba, dans le "Delta State", la partie s'est terminée sur un score nul et vierge (0-0). Assez intense physiquement mais pauvre en occasions, la rencontre a permis aux deux sélectionneurs, Gernot Rohr sur le banc des Super Eagles et Sébastien Desabre sur celui des Cranes, de procéder à une revue d'effectif. La seconde période vit ainsi Troost-Ekong, Success et Kalu (à la pause) puis Moses Simon, Onyekuru et Iheanacho fouler la pelouse du Stephen Keshi Stadium. Côté ougandais, ce fut notamment le cas de Patrick Kaddu, auteur face au Cap-Vert du but de la qualification.

Les onzes de départ :
Nigeria : Akpeyi, Idowu, S.Ajayi, Ogu, Collins, Etebo, Agu, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Musa, Osimhen.
Ouganda : S.Jamal, Wadada, Iguma, Awanyi, Walusimbi, Aucho, Lwanga, Okwi, Waiswa, Kyambadde, Nsibambi.

CAN Féminine 2018 : les Aiglonnes du Mali se relancent face au Ghana

Auteur: Media365
20 novembre 2018, 17:46 UTC
CAN Féminine 2018 Copyright -Twitter
Renversées par les Lionnes Indomptables du Cameroun (1-2) pour leur entrée en lice à la CAN féminine 2018, les Aiglonnes du Mali ont conservé leurs chances de qualification en disposant du pays-hôte, le Ghana (2-1), ce mardi à l’occasion de la 2ème levée de la Poule A. Un magnifique doublé de la buteuse vedette de la sélection, Bassira Touré (25e sp, 76e) a porté les Maliennes tandis que les Black Queens n’y auront cru que cinq minutes, soit le temps entre l’égalisation d’Elizabeth Addo (71e sp) et la seconde réalisation malienne. A lire aussi >> CAN 2018 : le classement des buteuses à l'issue de la première journée Il convient de rappeler que le Mali disputera ainsi sa qualification vendredi prochain face aux Ladies Fennec de l’Algérie qui affrontent le Cameroun dans la soirée (18h30 GMT).

Résultats et classement provisoire du Groupe A:

1ère Journée : Ghana 1 – 0 Algérie Mali 1 – 2 Cameroun 2ème Journée : Ghana 1 - 2 Mali Cameroun-Algérie (18h30 GMT) Le classement : 1er) Cameroun : 3 pts (+1) 2ème) Mali : 3 pts (0) 3ème) Ghana : 3 pts (0) 4ème) Algérie : 0 pt (-1) Les onze de départ:

L1 - PSG : Neymar sort sur blessure avec le Brésil

Auteur: Media365
20 novembre 2018, 17:45 UTC
Après à peine 10 minutes du match amical entre le Brésil et le Cameroun mardi, Neymar a quitté le terrain en raison d’une blessure à l’adducteur. Forcément inquiétant pour le PSG, à une semaine de la réception de Liverpool en Ligue des Champions.
Le virus FIFA pourrait bien avoir frappé le PSG au plus mauvais moment. Titulaire avec le Brésil contre le Cameroun en match amical ce mardi, quatre jours après avoir joué toute la rencontre face à l’Uruguay (1-0), Neymar a quitté le terrain sur blessure dès la 8eme minute au MK Stadium. L’attaquant parisien souffrait visiblement de l’adducteur et a été remplacé par Richarlison. Le club de la Capitale doit désormais croiser les doigts que son joueur ne souffre de rien de grave, en particulier à une semaine de la réception de Liverpool en Ligue des Champions. Affaire à suivre de très près pour Thomas Tuchel.
