Drame en Afrique du Sud: Un joueur meurt foudroyé en plein match !

Auteur: A. Jomni
05 mai 2018, 15:24 UTC
Luyanda Ntshangase - Afrique du Sud
Luyanda Ntshangase - Afrique du Sud

Les autorités sud-africaines ont annoncé ce samedi qu’un jeune joueur, Luyanda Ntshangase (22 ans), qui avait été frappé par la foudre lors d’une rencontre amicale à Pietermaritzburg (Afrique du Sud), est décédé, hier, vendredi 4 mai.

Ntshangase évoluait au poste de milieu offensif au sein de Maritzburg United, actuel quatrième de la Premier League sud-africaine. Selon l’enquête de la police locale, le jeune footballeur avait été touché par la foudre le 1er mars dernier alors qu’il disputait une rencontre amicale avec son club. Brûlé au niveau du thorax, il avait été plongé dans le coma dès son arrivée à l’hôpital.

Deux joueurs blessés

Il convient de noter que les médias locaux ont également affirmé que deux autres footballeurs auraient été blessés par le coup de foudre, sans toutefois préciser la gravité de leurs blessures.

