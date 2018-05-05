Drame en Afrique du Sud: Un joueur meurt foudroyé en plein match !

Les autorités sud-africaines ont annoncé ce samedi qu’un jeune joueur, Luyanda Ntshangase (22 ans), qui avait été frappé par la foudre lors d’une rencontre amicale à Pietermaritzburg (Afrique du Sud), est décédé, hier, vendredi 4 mai.

Ntshangase évoluait au poste de milieu offensif au sein de Maritzburg United, actuel quatrième de la Premier League sud-africaine. Selon l’enquête de la police locale, le jeune footballeur avait été touché par la foudre le 1er mars dernier alors qu’il disputait une rencontre amicale avec son club. Brûlé au niveau du thorax, il avait été plongé dans le coma dès son arrivée à l’hôpital.

Il convient de noter que les médias locaux ont également affirmé que deux autres footballeurs auraient été blessés par le coup de foudre, sans toutefois préciser la gravité de leurs blessures.

Maritzburg United can confirm the sad news of the passing away of one of our rising young stars, Luyanda Ntshangase, following a long fight after being struck by… https://t.co/nVYD1XJ3Xe

So, so sad to hear about the passing of Maritzburg United’s Luyanda Ntshangase. Just 21-years-old. Devastating.

He was struck by lightning in March and sadly passed away this week. pic.twitter.com/eLdBiFsNOq

— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) 4 mai 2018